Detroit Tigers (36-51) at Kansas City Royals (34-52)
Time/Place: 8:10 p.m., Kauffman Stadium
SB Nation site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (1-6, 6.84 ERA)
Game 88 Lineups
|TIGERS
|ROYALS
|TIGERS
|ROYALS
|Riley Greene - CF
|MJ Melendez - C
|Javier Baez - SS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Eric Haase - C
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Edward Olivares - RF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
