Game 88: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Game Two-Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (36-51) at Kansas City Royals (34-52)

Time/Place: 8:10 p.m., Kauffman Stadium
SB Nation site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (1-6, 6.84 ERA)

Game 88 Lineups

TIGERS ROYALS
TIGERS ROYALS
Riley Greene - CF MJ Melendez - C
Javier Baez - SS Bobby Witt - SS
Robbie Grossman - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Miguel Cabrera - DH Hunter Dozier - 1B
Eric Haase - C Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
Willi Castro - 3B Edward Olivares - RF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Kyle Isbel - CF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
Akil Baddoo - LF Nicky Lopez - 2B

