Detroit Tigers (37-52) at Cleveland Guardians (43-44)
Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Progressive Field
SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchups: RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 11.51) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (6-6, 3.47 ERA)
Game 90 Pitching Matchup
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Rodriguez
|20.1
|8.77
|16.7
|9.4
|3.98
|-0.6
|McKenzie
|93.1
|4.57
|22.9
|7.4
|1.54
|0.6
Game 90 Lineups
|TIGERS
|GUARDIANS
|TIGERS
|GUARDIANS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Victor Reyes - RF
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Harold Castro - SS
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Eric Haase - C
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Nolan Jones - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Austin Hedges - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Myles Straw - CF
Loading comments...