Game 90: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (37-52) at Cleveland Guardians (43-44)

Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Progressive Field
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchups: RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 11.51) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (6-6, 3.47 ERA)

Game 90 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher IP FIP K% BB% HR/9 fWAR
Rodriguez 20.1 8.77 16.7 9.4 3.98 -0.6
McKenzie 93.1 4.57 22.9 7.4 1.54 0.6

Game 90 Lineups

TIGERS GUARDIANS
Riley Greene - CF Steven Kwan - LF
Victor Reyes - RF Amed Rosario - SS
Harold Castro - SS Jose Ramirez - 3B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Josh Naylor - 1B
Eric Haase - C Franmil Reyes - DH
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Nolan Jones - RF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Austin Hedges - C
Akil Baddoo - LF Myles Straw - CF

