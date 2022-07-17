2022 MLB Draft Open Thread

2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft

Rounds 1 & 2: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17th

Media: MLB Network, ESPN (first round only)

Tigers’ picks: #12, #51

Rounds 3-10: 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 18th

Media: MLB Network

Tigers’ picks: #117, #147, #177, #207, #237, #267, #297

Rounds 11-20: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th

Media: MLB Network

Tigers’ picks: #327, #357, #387, #417, #447, #477, #507, #537, #567, #597

The Tigers sit in a position where they can play to what has been a strength of theirs the last couple of years. They can take the player that falls to them. They’ve done a decent job of that recently, and it’s brought guys like Dillon Dingler, Ty Madden, and even Colt Keith into the fold. That would likely make for the best outcome.

He’s got foul pole to foul pole power. He’s got a great eye at the plate; he’s walked more than he struck out in arguably the best college baseball league in America. You look at the power he possesses, and he’s shown it every year he’s been there.