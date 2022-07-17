2022 MLB Draft Open Thread

2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft
Rounds 1 & 2: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17th
Media: MLB Network, ESPN (first round only)
Tigers’ picks: #12, #51
Rounds 3-10: 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 18th
Media: MLB Network
Tigers’ picks: #117, #147, #177, #207, #237, #267, #297
Rounds 11-20: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th
Media: MLB Network
Tigers’ picks: #327, #357, #387, #417, #447, #477, #507, #537, #567, #597
Detroit Tigers day one draft primer
The Tigers sit in a position where they can play to what has been a strength of theirs the last couple of years. They can take the player that falls to them. They’ve done a decent job of that recently, and it’s brought guys like Dillon Dingler, Ty Madden, and even Colt Keith into the fold. That would likely make for the best outcome.
2B Jace Jung has late traction as the Tigers first round pick
He’s got foul pole to foul pole power. He’s got a great eye at the plate; he’s walked more than he struck out in arguably the best college baseball league in America. You look at the power he possesses, and he’s shown it every year he’s been there.
Mock draft season remains arm heavy for the Detroit Tigers
You don’t draft for need in baseball, there’s just generally too much elapsed time between getting drafted and MLB debuts. That means Detroit might take a pitcher in the first round and that is okay. It’s okay to have a lot of depth in one area, you can never have enough arms.
