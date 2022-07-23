 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 95: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 6:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics - Game Two Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers (38-56) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-44)

Time/Place: 6:10 p.m., Comerica Park
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchups: RHP Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA)

Game 95 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Pineda 39.2 12.0 3.6 5.84 -0.2
Ryan 75.1 21.6 7.2 3.99 1.2

Game 95 Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
Luis Arraez - 1B Riley Greene - CF
Carlos Correa - SS Javier Baez - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Robbie Grossman - RF
Max Kepler - RF Miguel Cabrera - DH
Alex Kirilloff - LF Harold Castro - 1B
Jose Miranda - DH Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Nick Gordon - CF Jonathan Schoop - 2B
Gio Urshela - 3B Tucker Barnhart - C
Gary Sanchez - C Akil Baddoo - LF

