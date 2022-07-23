Time/Place: 6:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchups: RHP Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA)
Game 95 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Pineda
|39.2
|12.0
|3.6
|5.84
|-0.2
|Ryan
|75.1
|21.6
|7.2
|3.99
|1.2
Game 95 Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
