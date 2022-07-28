Matt Manning pitches well in rehab start

Toledo Mud Hens 3, Indianapolis Indians 0 (box)

Matt Manning looked reasonably sharp on Wednesday as his ramp up from a lengthy bout with shoulder inflammation continued with 5.2 scoreless innings for the Mud Hens. Manning allowed five hits, striking out six. He threw 57 of 83 pitches for strikes, and had good command for most of the outing. A pair of walks issued in the sixth ended his day on a bit of a down note, but overall Indianapolis couldn’t do a whole lot with him. Seems likely we’ll see Manning back with the Tigers for his next start.

A pair of walks kicked off a rally for the Hens in the second on a day when they’d only record three hits despite only eighth strikeouts. Not much dropped in but there were plenty of balls in play. John Valente plated one run with a fielder’s choice ground ball, while Derek Hill followed with a double to score Valente. Manning and the Hens wouldn’t need any more. An RBI single from Hill in the seventh gave them an insurance run, and Wily Peralta allowed two hits, but recorded three strikeouts to earn the save. He shouldn’t be too long for returning to the Tigers either.

Hill: 2-3, 2 H, 2B

Manning (W, 1-1): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Cody Sedlock (5-1, 5.16 ERA) takes on veteran RHP Jared Eickhoff (5-4, 4.35 ERA) on Thursday night.

Erie SeaWolves 6, Reading Fightin Phils 3 (box)

A huge day from Parker Meadows powered the SeaWolves over the Phils in this one. Wilmer Flores got a short start in this one as the Tigers look to manage his workload. The big right-hander was allowed only three innings of work. He allowed one run on five hits with a walk allowed and only one strikeout. A leadoff walk and an RBI double in the second produced the only run against him as Flores got a lot of weak contact in short at-bats in this one.

Meadows was the star of the show, however. One run was already in for Erie in the bottom of the second when the young outfielder grounded a two-run single into right field. Meadows later singled home Luis Carpio in the fourth and added a solo shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was his eighth of the season for Erie.

Make it a 4-for-4 day with 4 RBIs as Parker Meadows demolishes this baseball. It’s his 8th home run with Erie, and his 12th overall. pic.twitter.com/cMg7Gi7XJi — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) July 28, 2022

Meadows: 4-4, R, 4 RBI, HR

Carpio: 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Flores: 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Noah Skirrow (4-6, 4.70 ERA) starts for Reading at 6:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday evening. The SeaWolves have yet to announce.

West Michigan Whitecaps 4, Dayton Dragons 1 (box)

Ty Madden was very good in this one as he and his catcher, Josh Crouch, led West Michigan to victory. For five innings, Madden pounded the strike zone, allowing just two hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Crouch gave them all the lead they’d need in the bottom of the second when Bryant Packard was hit by a pitch and Crouch mashed his seventh home run out to right field.

Josh Crouch with a 2-run oppo taco to put West Michigan up 2-0. It’s his 7th home run of the season. @ThatDanHasty with the call. pic.twitter.com/bEBmfWd9YO — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) July 27, 2022

Overall the Whitecaps managed just four hits, but that’s largely because they drew 11 walks in the contest. Frustrating that they couldn’t come through with runners on more often. However, in the sixth Trei Cruz led off with a walk and rode home on Corey Joyce’s sixth long ball of the season. Gabriel Sequeira allowed a run in the eighth, but the bullpen otherwise stifled any hopes of a comeback for the Dragons.

Crouch: 1-3, R, 2 RBI, HR, BB

Joyce: 1-2, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 BB

Madden (W, 5-4): 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (5-5, 5.32 ERA) takes on RHP Christian Roa (3-3, 3.81 ERA) on Thursday evening.

Bradenton Marauders 13, Lakeland Flying Tigers 5 (box)

Jackson Jobe was pretty impressive at times in this one, but key mistakes in the third, along with a couple of errors by his defense doomed his outing. Jobe allowed a single and a home run in the first inning, but settled in, punching out seven hitters in 3.1 innings. However, those errors piled up in a long third inning where Bradenton plated three more runs.

Jackson Jobe: 7 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/jMCbSV2pJJ — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) July 27, 2022

The Flying Tigers got on the board in the third when Cristian Santana and Izaac Pacheco singled with one out. Roberto Campos grounded into a double play that scored the run, but that was still unfortunate as Manuel Sequera followed with a triple and was ultimately stranded.

The Marauders blew the game open for good with a five-run fifth and a three-run sixth. Sequera launched home run number 15 in the sixth inning with no one aboard. Alvaro Gonzalez hit his third long ball of the year with Lazaro Benitez aboard in the seventh. They were just too deep in the hole for a comeback in this one.

Manuel Sequera catches a hanging breaking ball and deposits it over the wall in left-center. It’s his 15th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/iMiSCCwRhv — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) July 27, 2022

Alvaro Gonzalez with a massive 2-run bomb to right field. pic.twitter.com/l6h6Nh3AOW — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) July 27, 2022

Sequera: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, 3B, SO

Jobe (L, 2-3): 3.1 IP, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: The two clubs match up again at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. No starters are announced yet.