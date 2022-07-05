Bless You Boys meet up set for August 6: Lou Whitaker Day

The Bless You Boys Meet-Up is back! BYB staff writers, bloggers and friends will be gathering at Comerica Park to see the Tigers take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Game time is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. This is also the day that the Tigers will retire Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 jersey in a pre-game ceremony. The first 10,000 fans to enter will receive a No. 1 Whitaker vintage 1984 replica jersey.

We will be meeting up at the game in Section 327, which is in the upper deck directly behind home plate, a few rows from the front of the section. Tickets are $39 each.

Tickets for the group seating are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Tigers were gracious enough to reserve a block of seats for us, but otherwise we’re not involved other than showing up to hang out and celebrate the great Lou Whitaker’s career, and hopefully see a Tigers’ victory. We can not guarantee that more seats in our section will be available, since this date is probably the most popular game on the schedule this year.

We’d like to emphasize that you don’t have to be a BYB regular to join in the fun. Tiger fans from all areas and all paths on social media are welcome!

If you’ve already got tickets, or decide to sit elsewhere, please stop up and say hello. We hope to see you there!

Click here to purchase your tickets as part of our group.