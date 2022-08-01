 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 104: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (41-62) at Minnesota Twins (53-48)

Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.67 ERA) vs. TBD

Game 104 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher IP FIP K% BB% HR/9 fWAR
Skubal 112.2 2.98 24.7 6.6 0.72 2.8

Game 104 Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Riley Greene - CF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Victor Reyes - RF Carlos Correa - SS
Harold Castro - 1B Luis Arraez - DH
Miguel Cabrera - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Kyle Garlick - LF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B
Willi Castro - SS Nick Gordon - CF
Tucker Barnhart - C Gary Sanchez - C
Akil Baddoo - LF Mark Contreras - RF

