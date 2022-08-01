Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
SB Nation Site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.67 ERA) vs. TBD
Game 104 Pitching Matchup
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Skubal
|112.2
|2.98
|24.7
|6.6
|0.72
|2.8
Game 104 Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Victor Reyes - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Willi Castro - SS
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Mark Contreras - RF
Loading comments...