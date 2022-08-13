Tigers Prospect Daily: Reese Olson strikes out 10 as Parker Meadows homers again for Erie

Omaha Storm Chasers 5, Toledo Mud Hens 0 (box)

Starter Austin Bergner surrendered a pair of early home runs, and the offense just never got anything going in this one.

Bergner was a bit wild, walking four and surrendering just two hits, both of them dingers. He struck out six but was bounced in the fourth inning.

Austin Meadows went 0-3 as he continues his rehab assignment. Spencer Torkelson took an 0-fer as well, with a walk. Josh Lester’s double was the only extra base hit for the Mud Hens despite the fact that the whole team struck out just four times combined. One of those days.

Cameron: 1-2, 2 BB, SO

Lester: 1-3, 2B, BB

Bergner (L, 1-1): 3.2 IP, 4 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: The two clubs meet up again at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Erie SeaWolves 6, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1 (box)

Reese Olson punched the tickets of 10 Fisher Cats on Friday, while Parker Meadows homered again to lead Erie to a fourth straight victory in New Hampshire.

After a really strong start to the season, Olson has been a little shakier in the summer months. Still a top 10 prospect in the system, we’re looking for a strong finish with Olson recapturing the better fastball and command he showed earlier. Friday was a good start as the right-hander carved up the Fisher Cats in this one, allowing just a single and a walk across six shutout innings.

The SeaWolves got the scoring started quickly, as Wenceel Perez reached on an error to start the game. Andrew Navigato grounded into a force of Perez at second, advanced to third on a Parker Meadows’ single, and scored on a sac fly from Quincy Nieporte. In the second it was Corey Joyce leading off, and he lashed a triple to right and scored on a Gage Workman sacrifice fly.

The big blow was landed in the third, as Perez and Navigato led off with singles and Meadows blasted a three run shot, his third home run in as many days, to make it 5-0. For those who remember Meadows the past three years working with a pretty inefficient hand path and somewhat awkward swing overall, progress has finally been made this season. Add in the lanky 6’5” frame that now has a good amount of muscle built in pro ball, and the plan for the Tigers 2018 second round prep pick is starting to come together under the rebuilt player development staff.

Enjoy some highlights courtesy of Tigers Minor League Report.

Parker Meadows can’t lose. He has hit a home run for the third consecutive day for @erie_seawolves. This one was a blast to right center. 5-0 Erie in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/YCgTKdypjs — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 12, 2022

Parker Meadows has been on fire with the bat, but check out this great running grab from the start of tonight’s SeaWolves game. pic.twitter.com/V424iIeye8 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 13, 2022

As @Lynn_Henning and @beckjason highlighted early in 2022, Parker Meadows added a toe tap in addition to getting stronger. Both hits are home runs what an almost a year makes. pic.twitter.com/CohzSKAHeF — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) August 13, 2022

Meadows wasn’t done either, lacing a single to center in the fifth and scoring on Nieporte’s double to make it 6-0. The Fisher Cats got off the schneid in the bottom of the ninth, but never threatened the outcome of this one.

Meadows: 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB

Nieporte: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB

Olson (W, 5-5): 6.0 IP, 0 R, H, BB, 10 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Ty Madden’s first Double-A start went quite poorly, so look for him to settle in against the Fisher Cats’ RHP Luis Quinones on Saturday night.

Now enjoy this display of nasty sliders and changeups from Reese Olson. We’re not sure if Olson puts the whole package together with the durable command to reach his ceiling as a starter, or if more likely his path follows that of Alex Lange, but this will play.

With 10 strikeouts tonight, Reese Olson took over the Eastern League lead with 130. pic.twitter.com/6COOgsU5BZ — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) August 13, 2022

Beloit Sky Carp 6, West Michigan Whitecaps 5 (F/10)(box)

The lead went back and forth in this one, but ultimately the Sky Carp rallied for two in the bottom of the tenth inning to win.

The ‘Caps struck first as Jace Jung reached on a two base throwing error by Beloit’s starter, Jackson Rose, with one out in the first. Jake Holton doubled him in, then moved to third on a wild pitch. An Austin Murr single brought Holton home, and things were looking good.

However Jack O’Loughlin got into trouble in the bottom half of the inning. A walk and back-to-back singles plated a run, and Beloit got another on a ground out. A passed ball on Josh Crouch and then another single make it 3-2 Sky Carp when the dust settled.

Both starting pitchers settled in from there, and there wasn’t much traffic on the bases until the late innings. O’Loughlin finished with six strikeouts, with just four singles and a walk allowed, but three runs, two earned, allowed. Timing is everything, except when location is everything.

Finally in the top of the eighth, the ‘Caps offense got it going again. Lazaro Benitez drew a leadoff walk and Murr followed with a double the opposite way. Crouch lifted a fly ball for a sac fly to score Benitez and tie the game, while Murr tagged and advanced to third. A Trei Cruz fly ball allowed him to score as well, and it was 4-3 Whitecaps.

Unfortunately, Chavez Fernander couldn’t lock down the save, allowing Beloit to tie it up in the bottom of the ninth. In the tenth, Jung led off with a walk, with Carlos Irigoyen starting the inning on second base. Benitez dropped down a bunt and everyone was safe, loading the bases for Murr. A ground ball allowed Irigoyen to score, but then Crouch followed suit, and this time Beloit was able to cut down Jung trying to score from third. Cruz flew out, and they took a one-run lead into the bottom of the tenth. Gabriel Sequeira couldn’t hold it, as the Sky Carp scored two to walk this one off.

Murr: 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B, SO

Cruz: 1-4, RBI, 2B, SO

O’Loughlin: 4.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 H, BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Carlos Guzman (6-6, 5.08 ERA) takes on a big southpaw prospect our prospect team coveted back in the 2020 draft, Dax Fulton (4-6, 4.38 ERA) on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. EDT.

Daytona Tortugas 2, Lakeland Flying Tigers 1 (suspended)

Daytona was up 2-1 in the fourth when this one was suspended for lightning in the area. Carlos Santana led off the game with his sixth homer in the year, and later walked. Jose De La Cruz had a double as well before this one was postponed. They’ll look to complete this one in seven innings before the scheduled Saturday night tilt at 5:35 p.m. EDT on Saturday.