The Week that Was: Revisiting a busy week in Tigertown

After a deeply quiet trade deadline, the writing seemed to be on the wall, and it didn’t take long after that for the moment many have been waiting several seasons for: the ousting of Al Avila. While Al is, by all accounts, a wonderful guy and it’s hard to celebrate anyone getting axed, the simple truth is: even nice people can be very bad at their jobs. It was clearly time for Al to go, and as you’ll see below, his exit really drove most of our work this week.
Top BYB Stories
- The biggest story of the week: the Tigers fired Al Avila.
- Was Avila’s exit clinched by the quiet trade deadline? (It was probably already decided before then, but it can’t have helped.)
- Brandon thinks Kerry Carpenter is ready for the big-leagues.
- A fun look at connecting Miguel Cabrera back to 19th Century baseball.
The Recaps
- Sunday, August 7: Matt Manning had a great first start, but the Tigers still lost
- Tuesday, August 9: Series against the Guardians kicked off with a loss
- Wednesday, August 10: No real shock here, the Tigers lost again to the Guardians
- Thursday, August 11: They really tried with a late-inning surge, but no dice.
- Friday, August 12: Daniel Norris is back, but he couldn’t save the Tigers
- Saturday, August 13: Manning struggled in his second outing and the Tigers fell to the White Sox
The Plays of the Week
- This section is basically just “What did Riley Greene do this week?”
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s RILEY GREENE (because of course it is)!#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/vCb8kof2oX— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 11, 2022
- Not a standard play, but enjoy this textbook example of throwing someone under the bus.
Wow.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 10, 2022
Chris Ilitch on shedding payroll and trading away players like Justin Verlander and JD Martinez: "I didn't trade those players away. Right? Our general manager did." pic.twitter.com/yTuQodyVOO
- Remember how Austin Meadows likes to hit home runs? Can he do that in Detroit, please?
WALK-OFF WINNER!!!— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 11, 2022
Austin Meadows notches his second straight HUGE hit, and he sends the fans home happy with this walk-off single!
FINAL (10): Mud Hens 8, Storm Chasers 7.#LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/8oMAmDQJAh
- Here’s another walk-off. At least baseball is still fun in the minors.
Spencer Torkelson Walk-Off HR— Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 12, 2022
Toledo wins 4-3 pic.twitter.com/94Z4AgwtC4
- The Tigers still lost this game.
Bases loaded and @Greene21Riley brings 'em ALL home! pic.twitter.com/ZijLH4Auyt— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 13, 2022
News Round-up
- Season looks to be officially over for Skubal.
LHP Tarik Skubal has been transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man roster spot for Daniel Norris.— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 12, 2022
Although he technically is eligible to return on Oct. 1, this move indicates that Skubal's season is likely over.
- Let the speculation over Al’s replacement begin.
- Kerry Carpenter has joined the Tigers. Though, admittedly, the move that got him onto the roster is a bit of a bummer and emphasizes the Tigers' bad luck with pitchers this year.
Tigers RHP Beau Brieske has been transferred to the 60-day IL.— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 10, 2022
That's the 40-man move to open a spot for Kerry Carpenter .
