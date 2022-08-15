SeaWolves win seventh straight while Keider Montero dominates for West Michigan

Just a note that I’ll be up in ye olde Keeweenaw Peninsula this week for my first vacation of the year. Feels like it’s been much longer. We’ll be back on the minor league coverage next week, assuming I don’t do anything too foolish in the backcountry. Have a good week, and thanks as always for following along, adding some commentary from games you’ve attended or watched, discussing the players, and helping us keep tabs on the far ends of the system.

Toledo Mud Hens 2, Omaha Storm Chasers 1 (box)

The Mud Hens made it five or six over Omaha at home this week with a well pitched game on Sunday. Elvin Rodriguez blanked Omaha for six innings, allowing just a pair of hits and a pair of walks, while striking out seven along the way.

A two-out single from Zack Short in the second got things started, as Andre Lipcius followed with a single. Chase Rabago lined a single to center field, and Short, playing left field in this one, scored the day’s first run. A Josh Lester solo shot in the third made it 2-0. Angel De Jesus allowed an Omaha solo shot in the eighth, but they didn’t get any further.

Lester: 1-4, R, RBI, HR

Rodriguez (W, 5-3): 6.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: The Hens are now tied with Memphis for third in the International League West division. They travel to Columbus to take on the second place Clippers next week.

Erie SeaWolves 5, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3 (box)

The SeaWolves rode a solid outing from Wilmer Flores to their seventh straight victory, sweeping this six-game set. In the process they’ve vaulted to the top of the Eastern League with a sterling .711 winning percentage. However, they remain just a game and a half ahead of the Bowie Baysox in the Southwest division.

Flores didn’t have the strikeout touch working in this one, but he was very efficient, throwing 47-68 pitches for strikes in racking up 18 outs. A two-run homer allowed in the second was the only real blemish on the scorecard.

It was 2-0 Fisher Cats in the top of the fourth when Dillon Dingler started Erie with a one-out single after Quincy Nieporte reached on an error. Bryant Packard walked to load the bases, but Gage Workman grounded back to the pitcher, who cut down Nieporte at the plate. Dylan Rosa struck out, and the squander bus loomed, but Luis Carpio ripped a three-run double into the left field corner to save the day. Dingler tripled home Andrew Navigato in the fifth, while back-to-back doubles from Gage Workman and Rosa in the sixth produced the final score.

Dillon Dingler triples down the line to score Andrew Navigato and give Erie a 4-2 edge. pic.twitter.com/2eNY8dHxvx — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 14, 2022

Dingler: 2-4, R, RBI, 3B, SO

Workman: 2-4, 2 R, 2 2B

Flores (W, 4-2): 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: The Akron RubberDucks come to town on Tuesday night for the first of six at UPMC Park.

Beloit Sky Carp 3, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (box)

A bullpen meltdown spoiled a superb start by Keider Montero, as Beloit made it 5-1 in the six game set.

Montero tossed five shutout innings with only a pair of singles and two walks allowed. He struck out seven along the way.

Of course the Whitecaps offense wasn’t doing any better, despite a couple of chances. They finally broke through in the sixth when Carlos Irigoyen led off with a single and Ben Malgrew drew a walk. Jace Jung moved the runners up with a ground out and Trei Cruz singled in Irigoyen. Unfortunately they only got one more run in on a Jake Holton grounder into a fielder’s choice that forced Cruz at second.

Chavez Fernander took over with one out of the bottom of the eighth and allowed three straight singles and a walk to load the bases with a run scored. Brayan Pena turned to Andrew Magno, who allowed a two-run double, and that was it for the Whitecaps. They actually racked up two walks and two singles in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t score as Austin Murr was thrown out at home.

Mendoza: 3-4, 2B

Crouch: 1-3, 2B, BB

Montero: 5.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: The Lake County Captains come to town Tuesday night for six.

Jace Jung made a really nice play to end the first inning earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zelJ58yOiB — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 15, 2022

Daytona Tortugas 7, Lakeland Flying Tigers 4 (box)

What looked like a superb outing from lefty Carlos Pena blew up in the end and a quiet day for Lakeland’s offense wasn’t enough for a comeback.

For five innings, Pena was pretty well cruising. He escaped a leadoff triple in the second when he got a comebacker and fired to Peyton Graham, playing third base in this one, to back pick the runner off third. A pair of singles and a walk allowed Daytona to plate a run in the fourth, tying the game. Manuel Sequera had earlier lead off the top of the fourth and scored on a Justice Bigbie single. Finally, in the sixth, Pena melted down at the end of his outing, allowing five runs after a Graham two-base throwing error to start the bottom of the sixth. A triple and a two-run shot were the big blows, and Pena was eventually knocked out of the game.

Lakeland finally put together a rally in the eighth with Iverson Leonardo led off with a single. Cristian Santana was hit by a pitch, and Graham doubled home Leonardo. Sequera singled in Santana and Graham, and it was 7-4 with on outs. Roberto Campos followed with a single, and a comeback was in the works, but Bigbie grounded into a double play, and Eduardo Valencia grounded out to end their last chance.

Sequera: 3-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B

Bigbie: 2-4, RBI, SO

Graham: 1-4, R, RBI, 2B, SO

Pena (L, 4-4): 5.2 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 H, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: The Flying Tigers will welcome in the St. Lucie Mets starting Tuesday night.