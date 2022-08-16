Game 119 Preview: Tigers look to build on doubleheader split on Tuesday

The Detroit Tigers finally snapped their losing streak which extended to eight games before prevailing over the Cleveland Guardians in the nightcap of a Monday doubleheader. The visitors got another solid start from Drew “Clutch” Hutchison but the offense struggled against the home team’s pitching, resulting in the loss. But the Olde English D got an admirable effort from converted reliever Bryan Garcia in Game 2, who played with fire but managed to keep up his Houdini act long enough to give his team a chance at the win.

Tuesday’s offering is just a single serving as the Motor City Kitties seek to start a winning streak if at all possible. It certainly is within the realm of possibility given the two starters lined up for this evening’s action, with the Tigers sending a rookie to the mound who is hanging on for dear life in the bogs while the Guards’ starter has had a rough go of it himself this season. Take a look below at a brief look at what is in store for tonight.

Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Progressive Field

SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports 1, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Pitching Matchups: RHP Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 ERA)

Game 119 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Hill 36.2 11.2 9.9 5.81 -0.2 Plesac 114.2 18.2 6.9 4.27 1.0

Here’s how we line up tonight against the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/rQh8zKPJHG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2022

UPDATE: