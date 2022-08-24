Tigers 6, Giants 1: Explosive sixth supplements Manning’s masterpiece

Things were not looking pretty for the Detroit Tigers’ offense on Wednesday afternoon.

Coming off a one-run effort against the Giants the night before, San Francisco’s Logan Webb set down the first 13 Detroit Tigers hitters he saw. The offense was looking anemic — nothing new for Detroit fans this season — and perhaps this would finally be the day the Tigers were no-hit.

But as the third out was made in the fifth, Webb was in the dugout with six earned runs to his name and Detroit led 6-0.

Kerry Carpenter made the first and final outs of the inning. In between his fly out to left and grounder to second, the Tigers tallied six hits and one walk. Tucker Barnhart and Willi Castro both ripped doubles — Castro’s plated two — and Victor Reyes drove in a pair of runs as well. Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each plated runners.

Every hit and run came with two outs. Their six-run fifth marked the most offense the team has put up in a single frame this season.

Not to be outdone, Matt Manning — who had shut the Giants out prior to the explosive fifth — struck out the side in the top of the sixth to end his afternoon.

The 24-year-old dazzled again, striking out a career-high eight batters across six innings of no-run ball. He scattered five hits and no walks. His slider was especially potent; of the 34 he threw, Giant hitters whiffed on 12 to go with eight called strikes. Five of his eight strikeouts came via the pitch.

Manning has been spectacular since his return from his injured list stint that lasted between mid-April through July. He’s racked up whiff counts of 13, 17, 12 and 16 in each of his past four starts, striking out at least five batters in all four contests after getting just five Ks total in his first three of the season.

He allowed a pair of singles in the first inning, but stranded Tommy La Stella and Joc Pederson on the corners. Pederson doubled to start the fourth but, again, was stranded in scoring position. Mike Yastrzemski was left at second in the fifth inning after a single and stolen base.

The right-hander’s ERA plummeted to 2.37 in 2022 over seven starts and 38 innings. He earned his first win of the season, improving to 1-1.

It wasn’t until Manning departed that San Francisco crossed the plate, slapping three consecutive two-out hits against Will Vest. He stopped the bleeding, though, giving way for Alex Lange (one walk, two Ks) and Gregory Soto (one K, one walk) to finish the job.

The Tigers managed only two hits outside of the explosive sixth inning courtesy of Riley Greene and Reyes. The six runs scored, however, are the third most the team has put up in August behind a nine-run outing against Tampa Bay and a seven-spot in Cleveland.

Detroit and San Francisco split the series at one game apiece. The Tigers have Thursday off before starting a three-game series in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.