Dillon Dingler and Cristian Santana homer in Wednesday’s action

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Louisville Bats 1 (box)

It took a while for the offense to get going, but a solid start from Joey Wentz carried them into the late innings and they eventually took over late to square the series at a game apiece.

Wentz tossed five innings of one-run ball as he works toward a return to the majors. His command still wasn’t sharp in this one and he issued three walks, striking out only two, but he did throw plenty of strikes and was better as the game progressed.

The lone run against came on a solo shot from Louisville to lead off the second inning. In the bottom half, Brendon Davis led off with a walk and moved to third on a John Valente single. A sac fly from catcher Ali Sanchez brought Davis home and tied things up.

The Hens got a pair of singles to open the bottom of the fifth, but Spencer Torkelson lined out to right and a pair of fly ball outs from Jamie Westbrook and Davis squandered the chance. Finally they broke though in the seventh when Ryan Kreidler led off with a walk, took second on a Josh Lester ground out, stole third, and scored on a Torkelson double to center. That was the game winning run, but a passed ball moved Tork to third and Davis singled him home. Doubles from Andre Lipcius and Daz Cameron sparked another two-run rally in the eighth that put the game away for good.

Torkelson: 1-4, R, RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Kreidler: 1-3, R, BB

Valente: 2-4, R

Wentz: 5.0 IP, ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.25 ERA) starts for the Hens on Thursday evening.

Harrisburg Senators 9, Erie SeaWolves 5 (box)

A rough start for recently promoted Brant Hurter sank the SeaWolves chances as Harrisburg evened the series on Wednesday.

Hurter made it just three innings and was yanked in a fourth inning that completely unraveled as the Senators scored seven to blow this one open.

Dillon Dingler and Dane Myers each homered, posting two-hit games to lead the way offensively as the SeaWolves were out to a strong start and a 4-2 lead before the disastrous bottom of the fourth. Parker Meadows didn’t have a hit, but didn’t strike out either, drawing a walk to reach base for the only time in this one.

Missed this one earlier, but Dillon Dingler hit an absolute bomb for the @erie_seawolves in the 9th inning tonight. Estimated distance of 435 feet.

Dingler: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 SO

Myers: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 SO

Hurter (L, 0-1): 3.0 IP, 7 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Reese Olson (6-5, 4.22 ERA) has been getting back on track after the midseason doldrums. The Senators have yet to announce for Thursday evening’s 6:30 p.m. EDT matchup in Harrisburg.

West Michigan Whitecaps 2, South Bend Cubs 1 (box)

Carlos Guzman was very good in this one on short notice. After Jackson Jobe was scratched from his High-A debut with a stiff back, Guzman and the Whitecaps’ bullpen made an early lead hold up on Wednesday.

Guzman scattered three hits with no walks, blanking the Cubs for six innings. The offense got going right away in the bottom of the first as Carlos Mendoza led off with a walk, and back-to-back singles from Jake Holton and Jace Jung scored Mendoza. A Trei Cruz sac fly scored Holton and that would be all the ‘Caps needed in this one. Andrew Magno allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth but held on to collect the save with the final out being made at the plate.

Big time players make big time plays, like @CruzTrei just did to save this ballgame.



@ThatDanHasty pic.twitter.com/rA64LWubZl — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 25, 2022

Jung: 1-3, RBI, BB

Irigoyen: 2-3, 2B, SO

Holton: 2-4, R

Guzman (W, 8-6): 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Garrett Burhenn (0-0, 4.50 ERA) takes on the Cubs RHP Luis Devers (2-0, 0.74 ERA) on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

Jackson Jobe has been scratched as the starting pitcher for the @wmwhitecaps tonight.



There’s optimism he’ll be able to make his start later this week, although nothing has been officially scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ux4Dfqpj6z — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) August 24, 2022

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 7, Lakeland Flying Tigers 6 (F/8)(box)

The scheduled doubleheader was cancelled by Mother Nature, and the Mighty Mussels walked this one off after the Flying Tigers appeared to have seized control in extra innings.

Jordan Marks got the start, but only made it three innings after getting bounced in the fourth. In the top of the fourth, the Flying Tigers rallied for three runs to take the lead on Cristian Santana’s seventh home run of the year, which came with Roberto Campos and Justice Bigbie on base. That made it 3-1 Lakeland at the time, but Fort Myers came back with three in the bottom half of the inning.

In the fifth, Danny Serretti walked and Peyton Graham singled with one out, and Manuel Sequera plated Serretti with a single to tie the game. Lakeland had a chance to take the lead when Bigbie tripled to open the sixth inning, but they stranded him.

Finally in the eighth, extra innings in this one as it was scheduled as a pair of seven inning games initially, the Flying Tigers broke through with Graham starting on second base as the Manfred man. A wild pitch with one out moved Graham to third and Campos and Bigbie walked to load the bases. A Santana sac fly scored Graham, while a Seth Stephenson single scored Campos. Unfortunately, errors on Sequera and Bigbie helped sink Erick Rodriguez’s chances at the save. With two runs already in, Rodriguez threw a wild pitch and the Mussels’ Luis Baez raced home with the game winner.

Santana: 1-3, R, 4 RBI, HR, SO

Sequera: 2-4, RBI, SO

Campos: 2-3, 2 R, BB

Serretti: 2-3, R, BB, CS

Coming Up Next: They’ll try to play two tomorrow instead, with game one set for a 4:30 p.m. EDT start time.