Tigers 3, Mariners 5: For one shining half-inning, the Tigers were winning

If you want a moment that perfectly encapsulates this season, it happened in the bottom of the second inning of tonight’s game. While the Tigers trailed two, Johnny Kane had a little chat with Pistons coach Dwane Casey. In the midst of Gibby getting Kane to ask questions about participating in warmups, Candelario hit a single to score Haase. The only mention from the broadcast booth was “A single to left.” Not a word about the scoring run. Instead they continued to talk about basketball, and as Kane wrapped with Casey he declared “Oh, we missed it!” to the Tigers scoring the tying run on a Willi Castro groundout that scored Carpenter.

“We missed it.”

I mean I guess at least we got to hear about how the Pistons rebuild was shaping up better than the Tigers. Must be nice.

Anyway, here’s what you missed if you didn’t see this game.

Mariners struck early, with Suarez hitting a two-run bomb in the top of the first. Remember him? And how he used to be on this team? Pepperidge Farm remembers. The Tigers fought back to tie the game in the bottom of the second with the aforementioned runs, which you might have missed if you were watching the TV broadcast. It’s okay, we forgive you.

Tyler Alexander pitched for a bit, he wasn’t great. Final line of the day was 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR on 78 pitches. Insert shrug emoji here.

This happened.

Professional soccer player, Eugenio Suárez pic.twitter.com/ldx3QJMTGE — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) September 1, 2022

Things were pretty quiet on both sides until the bottom of the sixth when Candelario singled to score Haase, and no I’m not repeating myself, it just happened to occur twice in one game.

The lead was short-lived, as Toro homered in the top of the seventh to score himself and Frazier.

Into the ninth and Soto got himself into a bases-loaded jam, so all things considered it was impressive that he got out of it only walking in one run, putting France on to score Raleigh. The Mariners were up 5-3 in the ninth. In the bottom of the inning Willi Castro and Reyes both got walks. The cameras panned over to some praying nuns. No, I’m not making that up.

No luck, nuns. Tigers lose. Though, maybe they were Mariners fans.

Final: Mariners 5, Tigers 3