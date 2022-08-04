 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 107: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 7:10 p.m.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (42-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-49)

Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Comerica Park
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.53 ERA) vs LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA)

Game 107 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher IP FIP K% BB% HR/9 fWAR
Hutchison 49.2 4.33 15.1 11.3 0.72 0.3
Springs 73.1 3.62 26 5.4 1.35 1.1

Game 107 Lineups

RAYS TIGERS
Yandy Diaz - 3B Riley Greene - CF
Brandon Lowe - DH Javier Baez - SS
Ji-Man Choi - 1B Miguel Cabrera - DH
Isaac Paredes - 2B Eric Haase - C
David Peralta - LF Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Randy Arozarena - RF Jonathan Schoop - 2B
Jose Siri - CF Daz Cameron - RF
Taylor Walls - SS Harold Castro - 1B
Christian Bethancourt - C Victor Reyes - LF

