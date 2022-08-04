Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: DRaysBay
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.53 ERA) vs LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA)
Game 107 Pitching Matchup
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Pitcher
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Hutchison
|49.2
|4.33
|15.1
|11.3
|0.72
|0.3
|Springs
|73.1
|3.62
|26
|5.4
|1.35
|1.1
Game 107 Lineups
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|RAYS
|TIGERS
|Yandy Diaz - 3B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Brandon Lowe - DH
|Javier Baez - SS
|Ji-Man Choi - 1B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Isaac Paredes - 2B
|Eric Haase - C
|David Peralta - LF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Randy Arozarena - RF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Jose Siri - CF
|Daz Cameron - RF
|Taylor Walls - SS
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Victor Reyes - LF
