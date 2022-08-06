 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Week that Was: A look at what you missed in Tigers’ news

Let’s revisit the week of July 31-August 5

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: AUG 05 Rays at Tigers Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Saturday, BYB readers. This August we’re starting a new weekly column to help keep you in the loop of things you might have missed. We know that with the Tigers not being so great, the motivation to stay connected isn’t always there, so we figured every Saturday or Sunday we’d give to a weekly roundup of the top stories you might have missed, little bits of news, the recaps, and some of the week’s top plays.

So here’s what you might have missed this week.

Top BYB Stories

The Recaps

The Plays of the Week

Riley Greene continues to dazzle in the field, even if his bat has been a little dull.

Wait, was I saying his bat was dull?

News Round-up

  • With the passing of Vin Scully this week, everyone has been sharing warm memories of the iconic announcer, but I think I’d be remiss in not sharing this old gem from a Tigers/Dodgers game.

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...