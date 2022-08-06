The Week that Was: A look at what you missed in Tigers’ news

Happy Saturday, BYB readers. This August we’re starting a new weekly column to help keep you in the loop of things you might have missed. We know that with the Tigers not being so great, the motivation to stay connected isn’t always there, so we figured every Saturday or Sunday we’d give to a weekly roundup of the top stories you might have missed, little bits of news, the recaps, and some of the week’s top plays.
So here’s what you might have missed this week.
Top BYB Stories
- Robbie Grossman was traded to the Atlanta Braves following Monday’s outing in Minneapolis.
- Michael Fulmer was dealt on deadline day, to the Minnesota Twins, who the Tigers happened to be playing.
- Who is Kris Anglin? We provided a video breakdown to help introduce fans to one of the newest Tigers. Then, because we got more than one new player this week, we did it all again with Sawyer Gipson-Long.
- In not really news-news it looks as if Miguel Cabrera may finally be thinking about life after baseball.
The Recaps
- Sunday, July 31: The Tigers lost to the Jays in a 4-1 series finale.
- Monday, August 1: The Tigers lost to the Twins in an extra-innings bummer.
- Tuesday, August 2: It’s okay guys, the Tigers actually won this game.
- Wednesday, August 3: The Tigers lost and also faced off against Michael Fulmer.
- Thursday, August 4: The Tigers lost to the Rays to start a new series.
- Friday, August 5: The Tigers lost to the Rays in a late inning twist.
The Plays of the Week
Riley Greene continues to dazzle in the field, even if his bat has been a little dull.
Riley Greene was born for this! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/NNevzAfl4B— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 2, 2022
Wait, was I saying his bat was dull?
Bullseye, @Greene21Riley. pic.twitter.com/6Lrmfnf2dW— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 3, 2022
News Round-up
- Lynn Henning thinks the writing is on the wall for Al Avila, especially with such a lackluster performance at the trade deadline.
- It was only a matter of time before Miguel Cabrera’s knee became an issue.
"I don't think it's gonna get a ton better," Hinch said of Cabrera's knee. "He has his good days, he has his bad days I'm obviously very concerned, because with his age and how he's much he's played, there’s no real resolution other than you fight through it."— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 3, 2022
- With the passing of Vin Scully this week, everyone has been sharing warm memories of the iconic announcer, but I think I’d be remiss in not sharing this old gem from a Tigers/Dodgers game.
