The Week that Was: A look at what you missed in Tigers’ news

Happy Saturday, BYB readers. This August we’re starting a new weekly column to help keep you in the loop of things you might have missed. We know that with the Tigers not being so great, the motivation to stay connected isn’t always there, so we figured every Saturday or Sunday we’d give to a weekly roundup of the top stories you might have missed, little bits of news, the recaps, and some of the week’s top plays.

So here’s what you might have missed this week.

Top BYB Stories

The Recaps

The Plays of the Week

Riley Greene continues to dazzle in the field, even if his bat has been a little dull.

Riley Greene was born for this! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/NNevzAfl4B — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 2, 2022

Wait, was I saying his bat was dull?

News Round-up

Lynn Henning thinks the writing is on the wall for Al Avila, especially with such a lackluster performance at the trade deadline.

It was only a matter of time before Miguel Cabrera’s knee became an issue.

"I don't think it's gonna get a ton better," Hinch said of Cabrera's knee. "He has his good days, he has his bad days I'm obviously very concerned, because with his age and how he's much he's played, there’s no real resolution other than you fight through it." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 3, 2022

With the passing of Vin Scully this week, everyone has been sharing warm memories of the iconic announcer, but I think I’d be remiss in not sharing this old gem from a Tigers/Dodgers game.