Izaac Pacheco and Spencer Torkelson homer as the 2022 draft class debuts

Iowa Cubs 5, Toledo Mud Hens 4 (box)

The dominance of Beau Brieske in a rehab start, and a big day for Spencer Torkelson weren’t enough as the bullpen faltered on Friday night.

Brieske punched out eight in 4.1 innings of work, throwing 66 pitches. He allowed a run on three hits and should be back in the Tigers’ rotation next time out. Meanwhile, Torkelson led off the second inning with a double, moved to third on a Jamie Westbrook single, and scored on an Andre Lipcius sacrifice fly. The Cubs walked in a run in the third inning, and in the fifth, Torkelson went down and ripped a line drive home run to left to make it 3-1 Hens.

Thanks to the mighty Tigers Minor League Report, you can check out all five of Tork’s plate appearances here.

Here are Spencer Torkelson’s five plate appearances from tonight, including a homer and a double. pic.twitter.com/b00gUfftro — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 6, 2022

In the seventh, the Hens had a chance to put this one away but couldn’t get the big hit. Torkelson led off with a walk and moved to third on a ground rule double. Brendon Davis flew out to right, and the Cubs walked Westbrook, loading the bases with no outs. Lipcius pulled a ground ball to third and they got Torkelson at home. Dustin Garneau was then plunked to force in a run, and the parade of runners moved up 90 feet. Unfortunately, Zack Short flew out to end the threat with only a run scored.

Drew Carlton in the bottom of the seventh, and Miguel Diaz in the eighth, each allowed two runs to blow the lead.

Torkelson: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB, 2 SO

Carpenter: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, SO

Westbrook: 2-4, BB

Brieske: 4.1 IP, ER, 3 H, 8 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. EDT on Saturday. RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 4.19 ERA) starts for the Cubs.

Portland Sea Dogs 3, Erie SeaWolves 2 (box)

The Tigers debut of new starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long went very well, but the bullpen cost the SeaWolves as well on Friday.

Gipson-Long, just acquired from the Twins for Michael Fulmer, struck out seven in a five inning performance with one earned run allowed. Dane Myers gave him an early lead to work with, cranking his 17th home run to center field with Dillon Dingler aboard. The offense just couldn’t get anything else done. Reliever J.T. Hintzen allowed a pair of runs in the eighth, and the Sea Dogs held on to win.

Dane Myers with an absolute bomb to center field to put Erie up 2-0. It’s his 17th home run of the year. pic.twitter.com/uIoFK9KlCt — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 5, 2022

Whatever comes, it’s kind of cool that Dane Myers got to the High-A level as a pitcher, switched back to playing the field and hitting, and is now having a decent run as a hitter at the Double-A level at age 26.

Myers: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, SO

Dingler: 2-4, R, SO

Gipson-Long: 5.0 IP, ER, 4 H, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Reese Olson (4-4, 4.57 ERA) starts for Erie on Saturday night in Portland, with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Sea Dogs haven’t announced a starter.

West Michigan Whitecaps 11, Lansing Lugnuts 9 (box)

This one was particularly notable for the pro debut of Tigers 2022 first rounder Jace Jung, and the High-A debut of Izaac Pacheco. Both were involved in a wild game that the ‘Caps seized control of with a seven run sixth inning and held on to win.

With Jung at second base and Pacheco at third, the Whitecaps got RBI hits from Corey Joyce and Bryant Packard in the first inning to seize a quick lead. Brant Hurter got the start for the ‘Caps, and he’s been excellent in his first pro season. He wasn’t excellent in this one, allowing four runs in the bottom half of the first and getting lifted with two outs. The ‘Caps got another run in the second and things stayed at 4-3 Lugnuts for the next few innings until Lansing added another run in the fifth.

Jung and Pacheco weren’t involved in the seven-run sixth, which was punctuated by a three-run blast to straightaway center field off the bat of shortstop Trei Cruz. However, in the seventh, Pacheco tacked on a final run by going opposite field for a solo shot. Pretty good for your first hit at a new level. That made it 11-5 at the time. RJ Petis was rocked for four runs in the bottom half of the seventh, but that was as close as the Lugnuts would get. In the eighth, Jung flared a single to left for the first hit of his pro debut, getting that out of the way, and the bullpen held on to win.

Jung also had a busy day of interviews and scrums with the media. Our own Trevor Hooth, who also writes for Prospects Live, and Chris Brown of Motor City Bengals, the Tigers Minor League Report, and Woodward Sports, were front and center to talk to the Tigers latest first rounder.

Jace Jung, @tigers 2022 first-round pick, meets with the local media before his pro debut in Lansing. pic.twitter.com/hsz6u0d3HT — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) August 5, 2022

Izaac Pacheco with an opposite field bomb in his 4th AB. His 9th home run of the year, and first at the High-A level. pic.twitter.com/V49nOJbEWc — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 6, 2022

Jace Jung dumps this one into left for his first professional hit. pic.twitter.com/hcOuylNDjL — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 6, 2022

Cruz: 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR, BB, SO

Pacheco: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, BB, SO

Packard: 2-5, R, RBI, SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Jack O’Loughlin (2-1, 3.55 ERA) takes on RHP Kyle Virbitsky (0-0, 1.80 ERA) on Saturday night.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 7, Dunedin Blue Jays 4 (box)

The debut of second round 2022 pick Peyton Graham was the featured attraction in this one, along with seventh rounder Danny Serretti. However a huge game from Manuel Sequera made him the star of the show.

Serretti got involved in the second inning, leading off with a walk and wreaking a little havoc on the bases. He stole second, took third on a poor throw from the Jays’ catcher, and then scored on a wild pitch to open the scoring. In the third, Sequera lifted his 16th home run to make it 2-0.

Dunedin fought back in the fifth inning, dropping four runs to seize the lead, but the Flygers weren’t done. Peyton Graham, who had already singled for his pro hit, got plunked to lead off the seventh inning. He promptly stole second base, and after Sequera flew out to advance him, Campos was hit as well. A Justice Bigbie sacrifice fly scored Graham to pull them within one run. Finally in the eighth the Flying Tigers took advantage of three walks and multiple throwing errors to plate four runs and held on to win. Sequera’s two-run line drive single was the big blow in the inning.

Thank you Terri for getting Peyton Graham’s first hit! https://t.co/ptGicXMAtP — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 6, 2022

Sequera: 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, SO

Graham: 1-3, 2 R, BB, SB

Serretti: 1-2, R, 2B, 3 BB, SB

Coming Up Next: It’s a 6:00 p.m EDT start for these two clubs on Saturday evening.