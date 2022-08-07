 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 110: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (43-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-50)

Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 3.06 ERA)

Game 110 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Manning 13.0 9.6 7.7 5.27 0.0
Rasmussen 88.1 19.9 6.8 3.59 1.4

