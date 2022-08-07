Detroit Tigers (43-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-50)
Time/Place: 1:40 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: DRaysBay
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 3.06 ERA)
Game 110 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Manning
|13.0
|9.6
|7.7
|5.27
|0.0
|Rasmussen
|88.1
|19.9
|6.8
|3.59
|1.4
In 1899, Ernest Rutherford demonstrated that there were at least two distinct types of radiation, which he called alpha and beta rays.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 7, 2022
In 2022, the Detroit Tigers look to split a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. pic.twitter.com/WgsI9VC6NR
