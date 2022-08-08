Kerry Carpenter mashes his 30th home run for a grand slam to power the Hens

Toledo Mud Hens 10, Iowa Cubs 6 (box)

Daniel Norris blanked the Cubs for four innings and Kerry Carpenter celebrated his 30th long ball of the year with a grand slam to take the deciding game of this seven-game set.

Norris allowed just one hit, striking out three over four innings of work. By the time he left the game, the Hens were up 8-0.

Zack Short and Ryan Kreidler started the game with back-to-back singles, and after Josh Lester lined out, Spencer Torkelson drew a walk to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Kerry Carpenter scored Short, Brendon Davis singled in Kreidler, and a John Valente double brought home Torkelson and Davis to make it 4-0 after one.

The second inning started much the same way with a pair of singles, and a walk, this one intentional to load the bases. This allowed them to pitch to Kerry Carpenter with the bases loaded. Very bad idea. Carpenter drilled yet another opposite field blast, his 30th on the year, and it was 8-0. That’s home runs in two consecutive games and three for the series for Mr. Carpenter. A two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning from Josh Lester made it 10-0 before a big Cubs rally in the bottom half of the inning for six runs, mostly against Logan Shore.

Kerry Carpenter demands a look. https://t.co/0BU9F1vLXw — Bless You Boys (@blessyouboys) August 7, 2022

Carpenter: 1-2, R, 5 RBI, HR, 2 BB

Short: 2-4, 2 R, BB, SO

Torkelson: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 SO

Norris: 4.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: The Omaha Storm Chasers will be in Toledo for six starting Tuesday night.

Erie SeaWolves 6, Portland Sea Dogs 4 (box)

After Ty Madden fumbled a lead, the SeaWolves poured on the power to win on Sunday and take the six-game set four games to two.

Wenceel Perez got things started with a solo shot, his 14th on the year, in the second inning. However Madden allowed a solo shot in the bottom half of the frame as well. A two-run single from Daniel Cabrera scored Dane Myers and Gage Workman in the fourth, and it was 3-1 Erie. However, Madden struggled badly with his control in this one and collapsed entirely in the fifth inning. He allowed a solo shot to start the inning, and issued two walks before giving up an RBI single and getting pulled in favor of Brendan White. An error on Andrew Navigato allowed another run, and the SeaDogs had a 4-3 lead.

Wenceel Perez goes deep to left for his 14th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/TYasbRHwph — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 7, 2022

It didn’t last as the SeaWolves roared back in the top of the seventh. Quincy Nieporte lifted home run number 25 to start things off, and later, with one out, Dane Myers singled and stole second base. A drive up the left center field gap for a double by Dillon Dingler followed, and it was 5-3 Erie. Nieporte wasn’t done though, mashing another solo shot in the eighth to give his team a little cushion.

Dillon Dingler unties the game in the 7th with a double off the “Maine Monster” pic.twitter.com/JSSmkmvrwQ — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 7, 2022

Nieporte: 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HR

Perez: 2-5, R, RBI, HR, SO

Myers: 2-4, 2 R, SO, 2 SB

Madden: 4.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: The SeaWolves stay on the ground again this week as they drive over to New Hampshire to battle the Fisher Cats.

Lansing Lugnuts 3, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (F/5)(box)

Izaac Pacheco failed to homer for the first time in his High-A career, and so the Whitecaps lost on Sunday. In reality, Pacheco got the day off, and this one was called for rain after five innings as the skies completely unleashed on Comstock Park this afternoon. In the process the Lugnuts were able to salvage a game, with the Whitecaps taking the series four games to two.

Carlos Guzman wasn’t very good in this one, allowing three runs in four innings of work. Conditions were less than ideal even before the storm erupted overhead, but either way he allowed a pair of home runs in the brief contest, the shortest official game in Whitecaps’ history. Trei Cruz singled home Ben Malgeri in the fifth for their lone run in this one.

Guzman (L, 6-6): 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: The Whitecaps now head to Wisconsin to take on the Beloit Sky Carp starting Tuesday night.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 7, Dunedin Blue Jays 2 (box)

2022 seventh rounder Danny Serretti cracked his first pro home run, and the Flying Tigers went on to take the series four games to two with the victory on Sunday.

Carlos Pena got the start and was pretty good, as he’s usually been this season. Pena tossed six innings of one-run ball on just two hits and a walk, with two strikeouts. The run came after Pena hit back-to-back hitters in the fourth, but was unearned as the result of a throwing error on his catcher. We’ve been curious how Lakeland’s infield would set up with Graham and Serretti in the mix. So far they’ve alternated at second base and shortstop, while Cristian Santana played third base today and Manuel Sequera was the DH. Looks like we’re keeping an open mind here.

The Flying Tigers had already built a 2-0 lead by the time the Blue Jays scored. Peyton Graham led off the first with an opposite field single, stole second base, and moved to third on a Manuel Sequera single after Cristian Santana popped out. Sequera then also stole second, and when Roberto Campos walked, the bases were loaded for Danny Serretti, who knocked a two-run single through the right side of the infield. Unfortunately a double play ball ended the inning.

In the sixth the Flying Tigers finally blew this one open. Santana was hit to lead off the inning, stole second, and scored on a Sequera single to make it 3-1. Campos followed with a single and then stole second base as well, while Sequera had previously gotten picked off first base. Serretti walked, and Eduardo Valencia struck out. Lazaro Benitez singled in Campos, and Benitez and Serretti combined for a double steal to get both into scoring position before Manuel Garcia’s two-run single. When the dust cleared it was 6-1 Lakeland. Serretti then ripped a line drive home run in the eighth, and they cruised to victory.

Serretti: 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, SB

Benitez: 2-4, R, RBI, SB

Campos: 1-3, R, BB, SB

Pena (W, 4-3): 6.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: The Flying Tigers travel to Daytona to battle the Tortugas starting Tuesday night.