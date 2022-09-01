Parker Meadows and Gage Workman homer in a SeaWolves’ loss

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Rochester Red Wings 4 (box)

Elvin Rodriguez put together a good outing, and a pair of solo shots proved the margin of victory as the Red Wings mounted a late comeback on Wednesday.

Rodriguez tossed six innings of two run ball to start the Hens on the right foot. He scattered five hits, and crucially did not walk a batter, punching out five. Brendon Davis opened the scoring with a solo shot, his eighth homer for the Hens, in the first inning. It was Davis again in the third as the infielder singled and scored on a Spencer Torkelson single to make it 2-0.

After Rodriguez lost the lead in the fourth, Andre Lipcius came up with his second home run in as many days to re-open a one-run lead. RBI hits from Ali Sanchez and Jack Lopez in the eighth made it 5-2 Hens, and reliever Nick Vincent survived a two-run bottom of the ninth from the Red Wings to hang on for the save.

Andre Lipcius gives the Mud Hens the lead once again with a frozen rope over the left field wall. It’s his 11th home run of the season, and his 2nd in as many days. pic.twitter.com/Nmm5vpOLKe — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 31, 2022

Lipcius: 2-3, R, RBI, HR, BB

Davis: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, HR

Lopez: 2-4, RBI, 2 2B

Rodriguez (W, 6-3): 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Austin Bergner (1-1, 3.18 ERA) starts for Toledo on Thursday night. The Red Wings are yet to announce.

Bowie Baysox 15, Erie SeaWolves 5 (box)

Bowie jumped all over Brent Hurter in this one, knocking him out of the game in the third inning, then went on to pummel the bullpen in a convincing victory Wednesday.

Hurter was ultimately charged for five earned runs and couldn’t record on out in the third inning. Reliever Bubba Derby didn’t do any better, and the Baysox led 8-0 after the top of the fourth inning.

The SeaWolves couldn’t really fight back at that point. Both Parker Meadows and Gage Workman stayed hot, launching solo shots in the fourth and the seventh inning, respectively. Things just got worse and worse for Erie’s pen as the night progressed, and it wasn’t until the bottom of the ninth that the SeaWolves managed a rally, pushing across three runs to make this look a little more respectable. Trei Cruz reached base three times in his second Double-A game, continuing a pretty good second half.

Parker Meadows with an absolute bomb off lefty Cade Povich to get the @erie_seawolves on the board. It’s his 16th home run with Erie, and his 20th overall this season. pic.twitter.com/YMuw5K9OOE — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 31, 2022

Gage Workman stays hot with a rocket over the wall in left center. It’s his 13th home run of the season. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/wLmhkWcWd6 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) September 1, 2022

Meadows: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, SO

Workman: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, SO

Cruz: 2-3, R, BB

Coming Up Next: The two clubs will meet up Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

West Michigan Whitecaps 6, Fort Wayne TinCaps 4 (box)

The Whitecaps offense came out hot in this one to make it two in a row over Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Garrett Burhenn got the start in this one, with lefty Carlos Pena, just up from Lakeland, piggybacking Burhenn’s short start. Burhenn allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, settling in to strike out five over three innings of work. Pena took over and collecting seven outs, six by strikeout. He allowed one run along the way to get the Whitecaps into the late innings.

They built an early lead courtesy of Danny Serretti, who is off to a hot start in pro ball and was just promoted from Lakeland for this series. Serretti scored from first on a Jake Holton double in the first to open the scoring. In the second, after Fort Wayne seized a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, Josh Crouch led off with a walk and scored on a Ben Malgeri triple. Carlos Mendoza walked and Malgeri scored on an Esney Chacon ground ball that forced Mendoza at second. A double from Serretti moved Chacon to third, where he scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-2 Whitecaps.

Danny Serretti made his High-A debut today. Here are all 5 of his plate appearances. pic.twitter.com/34NyI1mzt1 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) September 1, 2022

In the fourth, a double steal by Malgeri and Mendoza put runners on second and third for Serretti, and he came through again with a two-run double to make it 6-2. In the bottom half of the fourth, Pena allowed a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases, but allowed just one run, striking out a pair in a tight spot to escape the jam. From there the Whitecaps had the game under control.

Serretti: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 SO

Malgeri: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 3B

Mendoza: 0-1, R, 3 BB, SO

Pena (W, 1-0): 2.1 IP, ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (6-7, 5.00 ERA) takes on RHP Ryan Bergert (3-9, 5.92 ERA) on Thursday night.

Lakeland Flying Tigers vs. Clearwater Threshers (postponed)

The weather didn’t cooperate in Lakeland on Wednesday. They’ll play two on Thursday to make up the game. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. EDT.