Erie SeaWolves win a nailbiter to keep pace with Bowie

Toledo Mud Hens 6, St. Paul Saints 1 (box)

Hens pitching was on point, and a pair of home runs carried them over the Saints on Sunday. After losing three straight to start the series, including the conclusion of a suspended game, Toledo won four straight.

Elvin Rodriguez allowed a solo shot in the second inning, but that was the only hit against him in four good innings of work. The bullpen was rock solid from there.

Brendon Davis lined a solo shot to left in the fifth inning to tie things up. A similar shot from Davis with one out in the seventh broke the tie. Jamie Westbrook walked, Dustin Garneau was hit by a pitch, and Dylan Rosa singled in Garneau to make it 3-1. Daz Cameron put this one away in the eighth with a two run shot, and the Hens added another run before the inning was over.

Davis: 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 HR

Cameron: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, SO

Rodriguez: 4.0 IP, ER, H, BB, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: The Hens will travel to Indianapolis for six starting Tuesday night.

Erie SeaWolves 6, Altoona Curve 5 (F/11)(box)

They’ll remember this game for a while in Erie. The SeaWolves fought back in a crucial game in their push for a division title and finally won it in eleven innings.

Chance Kirby was really good for the SeaWolves, spinning five dominant innings before giving up a quick strike two-run shot in the sixth. That home run gave up a SeaWolves lead, but it wouldn’t be the last time they immediately responded.

Erie took an early lead when Andrew Navigato walked in the first inning, and back-to-back singles from Parker Meadows and Quincy Nieporte scored him. After Kirby allowed two runs in the top of the sixth, Luis Garcia walked with one out in the bottom half, and scored on a Bryant Packard double. Packard took third on a Navigato fly ball out, and then scored on a Meadows ground ball that went for an infield error. 2-1 Erie.

However, the Curve scored a run in the seventh to tie it up, and neither team scored in the eighth and ninth. Under extra innings rules, the Curve scored a run in the top of the tenth, but the SeaWolves answered back. With Dane Myers starting on second base, Gage Workman singled and took second on the play with Myers at third. The Curve walked the bases loaded intentionally, and Daniel Cabrera lifted a fly ball that scored Myers. Unfortunately, Garcia and Packard struck out with Packard at third, sending it to the eleventh inning.

A Workman error helped Altoona score in the top of the eleventh, but Yaya Chentouf shut them down from there. Navigato singled Packard from second to third to open the bottom half, and Meadows followed with a walk. An error on a Nieporte ground ball scored Packard and everyone was safe. Dane Myers lifted a fly ball to center field, and Navigato scored the game winning run.

Meadows: 3-5, BB, SO

Packard: 2-6, 2 R, RBI, 2B, SO

Navigato: 2-5, 2 R, BB

Kirby: 6.0 IP, 2 ER, H, HR, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: Erie’s final series of the season begins Tuesday in Richmond against the Flying Squirrels. The SeaWolves and Bowie Baysox each have six games left and are tied with a .603 winning percentage.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Lake County Captains (cancelled)

Well, this is a disappointing way for the regular season. After the Whitecaps won behind another very good Jackson Jobe start on Saturday, they remained one game behind the Lake County Captains heading into the final day of the season. And...they were rained out.

As a result, the Whitecaps missed the playoffs, but finish with a record of 72-59 for the 2022 season. They were 41-24 in the second half.

Jupiter Hammerheads 4, Lakeland Flying Tigers 0 (box)

The Flying Tigers just didn’t get anything going in this one. As a result they dropped the final series of the 2022 season four games to two.

Jordan Miller gave them a decent short start, blanking Jupiter for three innings. However, the offense managed just two hits. Cristian Santana doubled and walked as the only bright spot. J.T. Hintzen allowed three runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work, and the Hammerheads had no trouble closing it out.

Santana: 1-3, 2B, BB, SO

Miller: 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, BB, 2 SO