Tigers 3, White Sox 2: Walk. It. Off.

Look, we’re getting to the end of the season. The Tigers aren’t going to the postseason, but if they’re lucky they might just avoid 100 losses, so I’m not going to drag out the play-by-play here, we’re just going with the high points. And the Tigers scored early with a strong start from Matt Manning, so the highlights weren’t hard to find. They also won the game in 10 innings, which helped.

Speaking of Manning, let’s start there. Manning went 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K on 87 pitches. Just a really nice clean night for Manning who has had a lot of those this season, enough to make me start to feel excited for his 2023.

And here are the key Tigers plays from the game.

And while not necessarily ideal, since this set up a run to score, it was a pretty major moment in the game.

Sometimes you needs a little help and Spencer Torkelson fortunately got some from the #WhiteSox when making a catch on a foul ball.

Unfortunately when it seemed like the Tigers were ready to walk away with the win, the Sox came back and scored two in the top of the eighth.

Baez wasn’t having it, with a double to start off the bottom of the eighth, who then advanced to third with a sacrifice from Haase. Baez was tagged out running for home after a pitch got away from Grandal, but the throw from Kelly was on time and Baez just missed being safe.

Let’s not talk about Baez’s two errors this game. I just... let’s not.

At last, however, in the bottom of the tenth inning Reyes got to be the hero, with Castro having reached on an error and sending ghost runner Kreidler to third. Castro then advanced to second on defensive indifference, and Reyes got up to the plate to hit the game-winning sac fly to score Kreidler and win the game.

Final: Tigers 3, White Sox 2