Time/Place: 7:05 p.m. Camden Yards
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Voth (5-2, 4.36 ERA)
Game 148 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Wentz
|17.1
|21.4
|5.7
|2.99
|0.4
|Voth
|86.2
|20.5
|7.6
|4.00
|1.0
Game 148 Lineups
|TIGERS
|ORIOLES
|TIGERS
|ORIOLES
|Riley Greene - CF
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Willi Castro - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Javier Baez - DH
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Harold Castro - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Jesus Aguilar - DH
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Ramon Urias - 2B
|Eric Haase - C
|Austin Hays - LF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Jorge Mateo - SS
