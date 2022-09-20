 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 148: Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (56-91) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-70)

Time/Place: 7:05 p.m. Camden Yards
SB Nation Site: Camden Chat
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Voth (5-2, 4.36 ERA)

Game 148 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Wentz 17.1 21.4 5.7 2.99 0.4
Voth 86.2 20.5 7.6 4.00 1.0

Game 148 Lineups

TIGERS ORIOLES
TIGERS ORIOLES
Riley Greene - CF Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Willi Castro - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Javier Baez - DH Anthony Santander - RF
Harold Castro - 2B Adley Rutschman - C
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Jesus Aguilar - DH
Kerry Carpenter - RF Ramon Urias - 2B
Eric Haase - C Austin Hays - LF
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Ryan McKenna - CF
Akil Baddoo - LF Jorge Mateo - SS

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...