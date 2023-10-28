Open thread discussion: 2023 World Series edition

The Arizona DIamondbacks looked to have seized Game 1 on the road, until Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia came through with some all-time great heroics. Seager’s game tying two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth was epic enough, but Garcia was ready to ice the cake two innings later as his incredible postseason heroics continued with an opposite field solo shot to walk it off.

Various pundits have complained about the lack of a marquee matchup, but baseball decides the outcomes and how exciting a series we get. Personally, I think fans are happy to see a new matchup rather than more Astros or Dodgers, Braves or Rays.

Game 2 will see LHP Jordan Montgomery look to continue a strong postseason run for the Rangers, while RHP Merrill Kelly takes the ball for Arizona. An 11 inning Game 1 means both bullpens saw heavy usage, but with the off day on Sunday coming up before the series heads to Arizona, managers Bruce Bochy and Torey Lovullo will pull out all the stops yet again.