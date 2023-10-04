 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BYB Links: A little postseason round-up

A little look at what’s going on in baseball this week.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While the Tigers’ season may be over, the postseason is just getting underway, and no matter how you decide who to root for (if anyone), there’s still plenty going on around baseball to check in on.

Let’s take a look at some of the news making the rounds in baseball this first week of postseason play.

  • This definitely won’t be the last move we see like this before next season begins.

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...