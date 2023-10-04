BYB Links: A little postseason round-up

While the Tigers’ season may be over, the postseason is just getting underway, and no matter how you decide who to root for (if anyone), there’s still plenty going on around baseball to check in on.
Let’s take a look at some of the news making the rounds in baseball this first week of postseason play.
- This definitely won’t be the last move we see like this before next season begins.
The Angels have announced Phil Nevin will not return as manager in 2024. pic.twitter.com/i0kuU9eAnc— MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2023
- On the same note of firings, here’s a bit more from Jay Jaffe about the firings of Gabe Kapler and Buck Showalter.
- Angels’ GM Perry Minasian accepts much of the blame for the team’s lackluster season.
- Rhett Bollinger tries to figure out just what the Angels are looking for in their next manager.
- Sara Sanchez over at our sister site Bleed Cubbie Blue tries to figure out who best to cheer for now that her team is out.
- Meg Rowley looks at the FanGraphs predictions for who is most likely to win the World Series.
- One of these things is not like the other.
We gave @Athletics an extra day and still nothing. Every eliminated team in @MLB took the time to thank their customers. @DaveKaval, @CatherineAker and John #FisherOut will stop at nothing to blame us for everything. Don’t buy it…Sell It! #SellTheTeam #KavalOut #PRNoNo #Manfraud… pic.twitter.com/eqZxEIAkqh— Chris Marchisio (@chriswillsc) October 3, 2023
- Dylan Svoboda offers up the expert Wild Card picks from MLB dot com staffers.
- The Athletic staff have their own theories. ($)
- Here are 19 facts about the Twins’ 19-year postseason losing streak.
- Emma Baccellieri looks at how past and future came together for the Twins’ big win.
- Stephanie Apstein takes a look at the Rays and how they seem uniquely capable of turning pitchers into bona fide All-Star talent.
- There’s drama in Texas, and Chris Young felt the need to defend his team after a Houston reporter took shots at the Rangers for their clinching celebration.
- Grant Brisbee explains the various tiers of talent in the posteason. ($)
- This is brutal for a team that’s about to build a whole new stadium in St. Pete.
Here's some perspective on today's attendance of 19,704 at the Trop: according to @Stathead, it's the lowest (non-Covid year) attendance for a postseason game in 104 years. Last one below 19,704 was Game 7 of the infamous 1919 World Series in Cincinnati.— Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 3, 2023
