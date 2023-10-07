Open Discussion Thread: ALDS/NLDS starts on Saturday

The Amerian League and National League Division Series start on Saturday, Oct. 7, with four games to keep Major League Baseball fans occupied despite the thick of the football season.

The American League has the Texas Rangers at the Baltimore Orioles starting at 1:03 p.m. EDT, followed by the Minnesota Twins at the Houston Astros at 4:45 p.m. EDT. On the National League side, the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies starting at 6:07 p.m. EDT while the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the nightcap of Saturday’s action at 9:20 p.m. EDT.

Game 2 will be played on either Sunday or Monday, depending on the matchup. For those that last that long, Game 5s are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday.

