Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL
Media: MLB.TV (Braves’ broadcast), MLB Audio (Braves’ broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Charlie Morton
Tigers vs. Braves Lineups
|TIGERS
|BRAVES
|Zack Short - SS
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Cesar Hernandez - 2B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Riley Greene - LF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Austin Meadows - RF
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Braden Shewmake - SS
|Donny Sands - C
|Eli White - CF
|Justyn-Henry Malloy - DH
|Forrest Wall - LF
|Andre Lipcius - 3B
|Justin Dean - RF
