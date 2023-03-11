 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL
Media: MLB.TV (Braves’ broadcast), MLB Audio (Braves’ broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Charlie Morton

Tigers vs. Braves Lineups

TIGERS BRAVES
Zack Short - SS Ozzie Albies - 2B
Cesar Hernandez - 2B Matt Olson - 1B
Riley Greene - LF Austin Riley - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Sean Murphy - C
Austin Meadows - RF Marcell Ozuna - DH
Parker Meadows - CF Braden Shewmake - SS
Donny Sands - C Eli White - CF
Justyn-Henry Malloy - DH Forrest Wall - LF
Andre Lipcius - 3B Justin Dean - RF

