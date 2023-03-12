Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Matthew Boyd vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez
Tigers vs. Twins Lineups
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|Brooks Lee - SS
|Akil Baddoo - RF
|Trevor Larnach - DH
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
|Willi Castro - 2B
|Kerry Carpenter - LF
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Eric Haase - C
|Tyler White - 1B
|Nick Maton - 3B
|Mark Contreras - LF
|Cesar Hernandez - DH
|Grayson Greiner - C
|Andre Lipcius - 1B
|Ryan LaMarre - CF
|Parker Meadows - CF
|Elliot Soto - 3B
|Jermaine Palacios - 2B
Loading comments...