GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Matthew Boyd vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez

Tigers vs. Twins Lineups

TWINS TIGERS
Brooks Lee - SS Akil Baddoo - RF
Trevor Larnach - DH Ryan Kreidler - SS
Willi Castro - 2B Kerry Carpenter - LF
Matt Wallner - RF Eric Haase - C
Tyler White - 1B Nick Maton - 3B
Mark Contreras - LF Cesar Hernandez - DH
Grayson Greiner - C Andre Lipcius - 1B
Ryan LaMarre - CF Parker Meadows - CF
Elliot Soto - 3B Jermaine Palacios - 2B

