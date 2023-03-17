 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Domingo German

Tigers vs. Yankees Lineups

YANKEES TIGERS
Anthony Volpe - SS Austin Meadows - RF
Oswald Peraza - 2B Jonathan Schoop - DH
Aaron Hicks - DH Riley Greene - CF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF Nick Maton - 2B
Estevan Florial - RF Andre Lipcius - 1B
Wilmer Difo - 3B Akil Baddoo - LF
Billy McKinney - 1B Ryan Kreidler - SS
Rodolfo Duran - C Colt Keith - 3B
Jake Bauers - LF Jake Rogers - C

