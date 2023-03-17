Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Domingo German
Tigers vs. Yankees Lineups
|YANKEES
|TIGERS
|YANKEES
|TIGERS
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Austin Meadows - RF
|Oswald Peraza - 2B
|Jonathan Schoop - DH
|Aaron Hicks - DH
|Riley Greene - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
|Nick Maton - 2B
|Estevan Florial - RF
|Andre Lipcius - 1B
|Wilmer Difo - 3B
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Billy McKinney - 1B
|Ryan Kreidler - SS
|Rodolfo Duran - C
|Colt Keith - 3B
|Jake Bauers - LF
|Jake Rogers - C
Loading comments...