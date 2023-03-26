Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Cooper Criswell vs. RHP Edwin Uceta
Tigers vs. Rays Lineups
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Nick Maton - 3B
|Harold Ramirez - LF
|Riley Greene - CF
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Javier Baez - SS
|Randy Arozarena - DH
|Austin Meadows - LF
|Luke Raley - RF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Taylor Walls - 3B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Jonathan Aranda - 1B
|Akil Baddoo - RF
|Tristan Gray - SS
|Eric Haase - C
|Vidal Brujan - CF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
