GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Media: Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Cooper Criswell vs. RHP Edwin Uceta

Tigers vs. Rays Lineups

RAYS TIGERS
Brandon Lowe - 2B Nick Maton - 3B
Harold Ramirez - LF Riley Greene - CF
Francisco Mejia - C Javier Baez - SS
Randy Arozarena - DH Austin Meadows - LF
Luke Raley - RF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Taylor Walls - 3B Miguel Cabrera - DH
Jonathan Aranda - 1B Akil Baddoo - RF
Tristan Gray - SS Eric Haase - C
Vidal Brujan - CF Jonathan Schoop - 2B

