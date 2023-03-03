 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies and Yankees

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL
Media: MLB.TV (Phillies’ broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.49 ERA)

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Time: 6:35 p.m.
Place: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa. FL
Media: None
Pitching Matchup: RHP Michael Lorenzen vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...