Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Place: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL
Media: MLB.TV (Phillies’ broadcast)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.49 ERA)
Split squad day!— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 3, 2023
E-Rod starts us off this afternoon on https://t.co/4zVoDIgkUY. pic.twitter.com/XNWAVBEXkN
Friday baseball pic.twitter.com/N2mGRfsETX— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 3, 2023
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees
Time: 6:35 p.m.
Place: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa. FL
Media: None
Pitching Matchup: RHP Michael Lorenzen vs. RHP Gerrit Cole
Let's do it again!@Lorenzen55 makes his spring debut in tonight's split squad finale. pic.twitter.com/Pm7BdlGltz— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 3, 2023
Gerrit on the bump at GMS pic.twitter.com/9mW4QLR6FH— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2023
