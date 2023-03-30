BYB Roundtable: Predictions for Detroit Tigers, 2023 MLB season

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is nigh as the 30 professional franchises prepare for another summer schedule. With spring training now firmly in the record books, fans around the nation now have a better idea of what is in store for the upcoming campaign.

Opening day marks the moment when the hopes and dreams of a team’s fanbase either begin to be fulfilled or when the disappointment starts to kick in. Sometimes the gratification is delayed while at other times it arrives as an immediate punch to the face.

And yet, we still come back for more. Why? Because we are baseball fanatics.

As consumers of America’s pastime, the first day of the season is something of an unofficial national holiday, when many use that extra sick day they have been stashing away so they can sneak off to see the game in the flesh — or, for those who are not as fortunate, are steaming the audio or video and following along on MLB Gameday as the boys of summer return to the clay diamond.

With every team in the league beginning with a perfectly clean slate, it is time to give our earnest predictions for the upcoming season for both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the major leagues as a whole. Bless You Boys’ staff assembled to submit their projections for the summer with a general consensus emerging both at the team and league level.

The prediction categories are as follows:

1) Tigers record

2) Tigers MVP and Cy Young

3) Division winners

4) World Series matchup and champs

5) League MVP, ROY, Cy Young

Brady McAtamney:

Tigers record: 75-87

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Spencer Turnbull

Division Winners: Yankees, Guardians, Astros / Braves, Cardinals, Padres

World Series: Dodgers over Guardians

AL MVP: Jose Ramirez

AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan

AL RotY: Gunnar Henderson

NL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander

NL RotY: Jordan Walker

Cameron Kaiser:

Tigers record: 76-86

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Alex Lange

Division Winners: Yankees, Guardians, Astros / Mets, Cardinals, Padres

World Series: Guardians over Padres

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease

AL RotY: Masataka Yoshida

NL MVP: Manny Machado

NL Cy Young: isn’t it obvious? (Justin Verlander)

NL RotY: Corbin Carroll

Zane Harding:

Tigers record: 80-82

“I think it’s frontloaded for once. Not enough depth once injuries inevitably hit.”

Tigers MVP: Matt Manning

Tigers Cy Young: Spencer Turnbull

“Continuing my bet on youth upside...”

Division Winners: Jays / Guardians / Mariners, Mets / Cardinals / Padres

World Series: Blue Jays over Padres

“Feels like a spice year to me”

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

AL RotY: Gunnar Henderson

NL MVP: Manny Machado

NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola

NL RotY: Miguel Vargas

Rob Rogacki:

Tigers record: 72-90

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Beau Brieske

Division winners: Yankees, Twins, Astros, Phillies, Cardinals, Dodgers

World Series: Yankees over Dodgers

AL MVP: Ohtani

AL Cy Young: Ohtani

AL RotY: Anthony Volpe

NL MVP: Acuna

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

NL RotY: Corbin Carroll

Ashley MacLennan: “I just hope everyone has fun and Riley Greene doesn’t get hurt.”

Peter Kwasniak:

Tigers record: 71-91

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Eduardo Rodriguez

Division winners: Yankees, Twins, Astros, Braves, Cardinals, Padres

World Series: Braves over Astros

AL MVP: Ohtani

AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease

AL RotY: Gunner Henderson

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr

NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola

NL RotY: Corbin Carroll

Frisbee Pilot:

Tigers record: 73-89

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy: Spencer Turnbull

Division Winners: Yankees, Guardians, Mariners; Phillies, Cardinals, Dodgers

World Series: Padres over Guardians (yep, a wild card team wins it)

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Manny Machado

AL RotY: Anthony Volpe

NL RotY: Corbin Carroll

AL Cy: Shane McClanahan

NL Cy: Justin Verlander

Mr. Sunshine:

Tigers record: 91-71

Tigers MVP: Spencer Turnbull

Tigers Cy Young: Spencer Turnbull

Division winners: Tigers, Rays, Mariners; Dodgers, Braves, Cubs

World Series matchup and champs: Tigers over Dodgers

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Justin Verlander

AL/NL RotY: (I have no idea)

AL Cy: Spencer Turnbull

NL Cy: Justin Verlander

Fielder’s Choice:

Tigers record: 83-79

Tigers MVP: Javy Baez

Tigers Cy Young: Eduardo Rodriguez

Divisions: Yankees, White Sox, Astros, Braves, Brewers, Dodgers

World Series: Braves over Mariners

MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto,

Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes

RotY: Grayson Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll

Brandon Day:

Tigers record: 78-84

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Matt Manning

Divisions: Blue Jays, Twins, Mariners, Phillies, Cardinals, Padres

World Series Matchup: Mariners over Padres

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Manny Machado

AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease

NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander

AL RotY: Gunnar Henderson

NL RotY: Corbin Carroll

Adam Dubbin:

Tigers record: 74-88

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Spencer Turnbull

Division Winners: Yankees, Guardians, Astros, Braves, Cardinals, Padres

World Series: Dodgers over Astros

AL MVP: Jose Ramirez

AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan

AL RotY: Gunnar Henderson

NL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer

NL RotY: Jordan Walker

Patrick O’Kennedy:

Tigers record: 72- 90

Tigers MVP: Riley Greene

Tigers Cy Young: Matthew Boyd

Divisions: Blue Jays, White Sox, Astros, Braves, Cardinals, Padres

World Series Matchup: Padres vs Astros

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna

AL Cy Young: Gerritt Cole

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL RotY: Masataka Yoshida

NL RotY: Jordan Walker

Now it is time for you to give us your predictions for the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season, covering both the beloved Detroit Tigers as well as the other 29 league franchises.