Tyler Nevin stays hot in Toledo victory

Toledo Mud Hens 7, Louisville Bats 3 (box)

The Hens returned home from Omaha in style, producing a come from behind victory on Tuesday night.

Lefty Zach Logue got the start, and he struggled through 3 2⁄ 3 innings of work. The Bats racked up three runs against him on six hits and two walks to build an early 3-1 lead. The Hens got on the board in the bottom of the first when Justyn-Henry Malloy ripped an RBI double to center field to plate Zack Short.

Justyn-Henry Malloy picks up his first extra-base hit of the season and ties the game for Toledo on this deep drive to right center. pic.twitter.com/lmQUQLAWqv — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 11, 2023

The Hens bullpen finally got a grip on the Bats and blanked them the final 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Kervin Castro, Will Vest, Matt Wisler, and Miguel Del Pozo all racked up at least two strikeouts and scattered three singles and a walk between them. That gave the offense plenty of time to turn this game around.

Tyler Nevin led off the fourth with a walk, and took third on a one-out single from Donny Sands. Andy Ibañez lifted a sac fly to center, and Nevin scored from third to make it 3-2 Bats. The Hens got the leadoff man on the next two innings, but it wasn’t until the seventh when they’d break through.

Jonathan Davis led off the inning with a homer, and with two outs Malloy drew a walk. He’d score on a Nevin double, and then Andre Lipcius got in the act with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-3 Hens. Sands and Ibañez walked back-to-back to load the bases, and an Andrew Knapp single scored two runs to make it 7-3 where it ended.

Malloy: 1-3, R, RBI, 2B, 2 BB, SO

Nevin: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, BB

Davis, Jonathan: 1-3, R, RBI, HR, BB

Logue: 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 3.38 ERA) goes for the Hens on Wednesday night. RHP Levi Stoudt (0-0, 1.08 ERA) pitches for the Bats, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Altoona Curve 9, Erie SeaWolves 1 (box)

This one was pretty forgettable and there isn’t much to say about it. The SeaWolves welcomed in Altoona and got stomped in the series opener. Starter Sawyer Gipson-Long was blown up for four runs, and reliever Adam Wolf gave up four more. Colt Keith posted a two-hit game, but the only SeaWolves run came on a second inning blast from 1B Jake Holton.

Keith: 2-4, 2 SO

Holton: 1-3, R, RBI, HR, BB

Gipson-Long (L, 1-1): 4.0 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: After a strong debut, RHP Wilmer Flores, the Tigers top pitching prospect, takes the mound at 12:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Altoona will start RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 5.79 ERA).

Lansing Lugnuts 5, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (box)

The Lugnuts welcomed the Whitecaps in rather rudely on Tuesday. They built an early lead and added a few runs on in the middle innings. The Whitecaps could only manage a pair of late runs and never threatened to take over the game.

Lefty Jack O’Loughlin got the start, and he was decent in this one. The Aussie allowed two runs, one earned, over four innings of work. Unfortunately, reliever Zack Hess surrendered three more in the fifth and the sixth innings combined.

The Whitecaps had some opportunities as their 1-2 hitters, Danny Serretti and Jace Jung, each had a pair of hits. Serretti led off the eighth with a single and moved to third on a Jung double. Roberto Campos grounded out but Serretti raced home to get the ‘Caps off the schneid. In the ninth, Dillon Paulson doubled with one out, and later scored on a Serretti single. Just not enough damage done to pile up the runs.

Serretti: 2-5, R, RBI

Jung: 2-4, 2B, 2 SO

Paulson: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 SO

O’Loughlin: 4.0 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Garrett Burhenn (0-0, 9.00 ERA) is set to take on the Lugnuts RHP Mitch Myers at 6:05 p.m. ET from Jackson Field in Lansing.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 7, Bradenton Marauders 4 (box)

The Marauders built an early lead in this one, but the Flying Tigers defended their home turf with a pair of big innings and some good bullpen work on Tuesday.

Starter Edgardo Ibarra was knocked around a bit. The soft-tossing lefty gave up a run in the second innings, and two more in the fourth, though one was unearned due to a throwing error from Wenceel Perez.

However, in the bottom of the fourth Cristian Santana led off with a single and Manuel Sequera followed with one of his own. Mike Rothenberg doubled them both home to cut the deficit to one run.

Reliever Cameron Brown allowed a run in the fifth by walking two, hitting a batter, and wild pitching home the run. Not ideal, but the Flygers had the answer in the bottom half of the inning.

Perez singled, and Peyton Graham walked to start things off. A sharp single from Andrew Jenkins loaded the bases. Santana popped out, but Sequera came through with a single into center field to score Perez. Carlos Pelegrin followed with a two-run single, and Rothenberg added one of his own. It was 5-4 Lakeland at that point as Bradenton went to their bullpen. Sequera scored on a Dom Johnson ground ball which moved Pelegrin to third, and a passed ball allowed him to score as well to make it 7-4.

The bullpen locked down the Marauders the rest of the way. Trevin Michael spun two innings of one-hit ball to earn his first save. Michael mixed 93-95 mph fourseamers and his 3000 rpm curveball to punch out four Marauders along the way.

Sequera: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, SO

Rothenberg: 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, SO

Perez: 2-4, R, BB, SO

Ibarra: 3.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.