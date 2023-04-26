SeaWolves walk off the Sea Dogs on Tuesday

Toledo Mud Hens vs. Syracuse Mets (cancelled)

After getting rained out on Tuesday night, these two teams will make it up with a doubleheader starting at 11:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Erie SeaWolves 3, Portland Sea Dogs 2 (F/10)(box)

Austin Bergner held the Sea Dogs in check early on and the bullpen finished the job in time for the SeaWolves to mount a comeback and take game one in 10 innings.

Bergner only went three innings, allowing a run on two hits, with four strikeouts. Angel De Jesus spun a pair of scoreless frames, but Chance Kirby allowed a run in the sixth and Portland was up 2-0.

Finally, after a quiet night at the plate, the SeaWolves broke through in the eighth. Daniel Cabrera doubled with one out, and Grant Witherspoon launched his second home run of the year, tying the game at 2-2. Colt Keith was then hit by a pitch and wild pitched to second. Wenceel Perez walked, and then both runners advanced 90 feet on another wild pitch. Unfortunately Jake Holton struck out to end the threat.

Reliever Billy Lescher got in some trouble in the top of the ninth, allowing a pair of singles, but was able to escape. Lescher came back and spun a quick 1-2-3 inning in the tenth and eventually took the win. In the bottom half, with Gage Workman starting on second, Cabrera singled him over to third, and Workman raced home on a Witherspoon ground ball to second for the game winner.

Witherspoon: 2-5, R, 3 RBI, HR, SO

Cabrera: 2-4, R, 2B

Bergner: 3.0 IP, ER, 2 H, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Brant Hurter (0-0, 0.75 ERA) looks to continue his strong start at 12:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Sea Dogs will oppose with fellow lefty Shane Drohan (3-0, 0.53 ERA).

Cedar Rapids Kernels 2, West Michigan Whitecaps 0 (box)

Carlos Pena gave the Whitecaps another good outing, but the offense didn’t have any punch to offer. The lefty tossed four scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and two walks against four strikeouts. Angel Reyes was also good, spinning two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the Whitecaps managed just three hits and three walks. They only struck out nine times, but the hits weren’t dropping. Cristhian Tortosa took over for the Whitecaps in the eighth and allowed two runs that decided this one.

Outfielder Roberto Campos struck out three times and was ejected in the top of the eighth for his trouble.

Murr: 1-3, 2B, SO

Pena: 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 3.75 ERA) takes on LHP Jordan Carr (0-0, 2.16 ERA) at 7:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 13, Palm Beach Cardinals 6 (box)

After falling behind early, the Flying Tigers finally broke out of their offensive funk with a 16 hit attack on Tuesday to win easily at home.

Edgardo Ibarra got the start and he was decent, going four innings with two runs, one earned, allowed. The Cardinals got both runs in the top of the first, one partly courtesy of a Peyton Graham throwing error, but the Flying Tigers immediately chipped away at their lead in the bottom half.

Graham drew a one out walk, and Dillon Dingler followed with a walk as well. Andrew Jenkins was hit by a pitch to load the bases and catcher Mike Rothenberg lifted a sacrifice fly to score Graham. Unfortunately that was all they’d get out of the rally as Cristian Santana flew out to end the inning.

In the third, the Flying Tigers took the lead. Graham led off with an infield single, and Dingler followed suit with a single of his own. Jenkins struck out, but Rothenberg smoked a deep drive to center field for a three-run shot, and it was 4-2 Lakeland. They never looked back. Graham and Dingler opened the bottom of the fourth with singles, and this time rode home on a Jenkins three-run shot.

Lakeland poured it on from there. They added a pair of runs in each of the next three frames to put this one away.

Jenkins: 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR, 2 SO

Navigato: 2-6, R, RBI, 2 2B

Graham: 2-5, 3 R, BB, SO, SB

Dingler: 2-5, 2 R, BB, SO, SB

Ibarra: 4.0 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: The two clubs meet up again on Wednesday for an early 11:00 a.m. ET start.