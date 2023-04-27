Tigers 4, Orioles 7: That started great

Friends, I would like to tell you this game went well. I would like to tell you the Tigers got a lead and held it, then won the game. I would also like a million dollars in my bank account.

This game really started nicely for the Tigers but man, it didn’t stay that way.

Joey Wentz was the starting pitcher and had a clean 1-2-3 first. In the bottom of the inning the Tigers collected back-to-back singles but were unable to score any runs. Onto the second, Wentz allowed a single to Mateo, who then stole second, but the Orioles were kept scoreless. The Tigers, however, took an early lead in the bottom of the second. Haase singled to open the inning, then Cabrera grounded into a fielder’s choice, but managed to stay on base thanks to a wild pitch which ended up putting both Cabrera and Haase in scoring position. Baddoo walked. Schoop then grounded into a double play but managed to bring Haase home and put the Tigers on the board.

Wentz had a 1-2-3 third. With two outs to start the bottom of the third, Maton drew a walk. Carpenter then doubled, and a Haase single scored both Maton and Carpenter, putting the Tigers up 3-0. Things were quiet on both sides in the fourth, but Wentz continued to look really solid.

Things started to get rocky for Wentz in the fifth. Mateo got a one-out single, then Frazier walked. This led to a double steal, putting both base runners in scoring position. Ortiz singled to bring two runs in. The Tigers were scoreless in the bottom of the fifth.

Wentz returned for the sixth, but while he did not give up any additional runs he was pulled after two outs. Cisnero came on to get the final out of the inning, but did give up a walk. The Tigers had a solid bottom of the sixth. Vierling got on with a HBP to lead off the inning, and McKinstry walked with one out. Greene then drew a walk to load things up. The Tigers really needed to score here, but would have to settle for a Maton walk that would walk in the run, putting the Tigers up 4-2. Enjoy this moment, it’s the last good moment of the game.

Chasen Shreve was on for the Tigers in the seventh and things went from bad to worse very quickly. Frazier singled, then McKenna doubled. An Ortiz sac fly scored Frazier. Then a Mullins triple scored McKenna. Rutschman then hit a sac fly to score Mullins. They still weren’t done though. Mountcastle walked, and then Santander hit a home run to score them both. Suddenly the Orioles were up 7-4, and only AFTER that home run was Shreve pulled for Urias to get the final out. Ouch. The Tigers did not score in the bottom of the seventh.

The eighth was quiet for both teams, and the Tigers managed to keep the Orioles scoreless in the top of the ninth, sending the home team to the bottom of the inning to see if they might be able to walk off winners. Nevin drew a leadoff walk. Haase walked. Miguel Cabrera struck out, but then Vierling walked to load it up... then Schoop struck out. Down to their final out with the bases loaded it was up to Jake Rogers. And he struck out.

The Tigers racked up 15 LOBsters in the this one, and three times had the bases loaded, collecting just one run on a walk in those situations. The Shreve decision, particularly leaving him in against a lefty masher like Santander, was lousy, but they should’ve blown this one open on numerous occasions. Instead they fumbled it away.

Final: Orioles 7, Tigers 4