Lakeland wins with a pair of inside-the-park homers

Syracuse Mets 7, Toledo Mud Hens 3 (box)

Starter Ashton Goudeau was knocked around early, and the Hens didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mets went up 2-1 in the series.

Goudeau was ambushed for a pair of solo shots in the first inning, and gave up another pair of runs in the second. Chavez Fernander gave up a pair of runs in the sixth, and Brendan White allowed one in the ninth.

Finally in the bottom half, Andy Ibanez and Andrew Knapp each singled and Jonathan Davis tripled them both home. A Jermaine Palacios sacrifice fly capped the Hens’ scoring.

Knapp: 2-3, R, 2B, BB

Davis, Jonathan: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 SO

Goudeau (L, 1-1): 5.0 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 H, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Zach Logue (1-0, 2.77 ERA) gets the start on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Mets have yet to announce.

Portland Sea Dogs 4, Erie SeaWolves 1 (box)

Ty Madden was a little wild in this one, and the offense couldn’t string anything together at the plate.

Madden went four innings, allowing three runs, two earned. The Sea Dogs got to him for six hits and a walk, against three strikeouts. For three innings he cruised without much trouble, but all three runs came in the fourth, ending his outing. The bullpen was good, but the offense didn’t break through until Josh Crouch doubled in Jake Holton in the bottom of the ninth.

Josh Crouch doubles down the line to score Jake Holton and get Erie on the board in the 9th. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/Tyse1oWw4J — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 28, 2023

Holton: 2-4, R

Workman: 1-3, BB, SO

Madden: 4.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 H, BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-2, 3.38 ERA) takes on RHP Wyatt Olds (0-1, 7.04 ERA) at 6:05 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Cedar Rapids Kernels 5, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (box)

Garrett Burhenn kept the Kernels off the board early, but the offense couldn’t take advantage. The Whitecaps bullpen leaked runs late to lose it.

In the third, the Whitecaps got on the board first. Danny Serretti reached on a soft pop-up single that dropped, then stole second base. Izaac Pacheco pulled a single into right field and Serretti scored. That was pretty much it for the offense, though they had some chances the rest of the way.

Izaac Pacheco singles to right to score Danny Serretti and give West Michigan an early 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/OA4L6dYGbM — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 28, 2023

Tyler Mattison allowed a run in relief, and Jack Anderson leaked a few more in the seventh and eighth as the Kernels pulled themselves away.

Serretti: 2-4, R, 3B, 2 SO, SB

Mendoza: 1-2, BB, SO

Burhenn: 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Jack O’Loughlin (0-2, 4.50 ERA) starts for West Michigan at 7:35 p.m. ET. RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 6.75 ERA) goes for the Kernels.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 10, Palm Beach Cardinals 8 (F/8)(box)

Troy Melton put up a decent start and the offense roared for the second straight game, racking up 11 hits, including three home runs to win a game that turned into a slugfest late.

Dom Johnson got the scoring started in the first inning with a solo shot, his second homer of the year. The Cardinals returned served when R.J. Yeager launched a solo shot against Melton. In the third, Peyton Graham doubled with two outs and scored on a Dillon Dingler to make it 2-1. Melton gave the run right back allowing a solo shot to Won-Bin Cho in the top of the fourth, but the Flying Tigers pulled right back ahead when Adinso Reyes singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Cristian Santana doubled, and Lazaro Benitez lifted a sacrifice fly to score Reyes. 3-2 Lakeland.

Dillon Dingler with a bomb to left.

Video: @sherricousin pic.twitter.com/w1f0xVCw21 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 28, 2023

Peyton Graham with a double. pic.twitter.com/KAaNm2QQzc — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 27, 2023

Finally in the fifth, Lakeland separated a bit. Dillon Dingler launched a solo shot to left center field. Andrew Jenkins singled and took second on a wild pitch. A pair of walks followed, and then another wild pitch scored Jenkins. Another wild pitch later scored Reyes, though they couldn’t come up with a big hit. However, in the bottom of the sixth, a Peyton Graham drive to center field went for an inside-the-parker. 7-2 Lakeland.

Reliever Cole Patten finally ran out of gas in the seventh. He allowed a two-run homer, and Chris Mauloni replaced him and allowed a pair of runs as well as Palm Beach clawed all the way back. They then pulled ahead with a two-run eighth inning, and it was 8-6 Palm Beach.

With one out in the bottom half, Luke Gold hit an inside-the-park home run of his own on a drive to left center field. Dom Johnson followed with a ground rule double, and a soft tapper from Graham went for a hit as the Cardinals’ pitcher threw the ball away and Johnson scored. Dingler was hit by a pitch, and he and Graham pulled off a double steal. Jenkins followed with a walk to load the bases, and after Reyes struck out, Cristian Santana was walked on four straight to score Graham. 10-8 Lakeland.

At that point the rain kicked in, and the rest of the game was eventually cancelled.

Dingler: 3-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, SO, SB

Graham: 2-5, 3 R, RBI, 2B, HR, 2 SO, SB

Johnson: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR, 3 SO

Melton: 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: Friday night’s matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.