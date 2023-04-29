Tigers 7, Orioles 4 (Gm 1): Rodriguez solid, Vierling delivers

The postponed second game of an extended four-game weekend series between the Orioles and the Tigers finally got underway on a grey but fortunately rainless Saturday afternoon, and the Tigers pounded out a whole lot of hits in a 7-4 win. Heck, the sun even peeked out late in the game for a bit.

Toeing the slab for your Tigers was Eduardo Rodriguez, who was originally supposed to start Friday night. His first two starts this year were pretty rough, but his next three have been greatly improved: six innings and one run against the Blue Jays, eight shutout innings against Cleveland, and seven sensational shutout innings against Baltimore last weekend in which he retired the first 20 in a row. The phrase “hard-luck” is pretty apt here, as the Tigers lost two of those three games.

Dean Kremer, who had a stellar sophomore season last year for the Marylanders, has had a bit of a rough season going into today’s tilt, with seven home runs given up in total, and four-plus runs surrendered in five innings being the norm. However, he reverted back to fine form two starts ago against the Nationals, where he pitched into the seventh, didn’t give up any runs or walks, and struck out six. So, which Dean Kremer would the Tigers face today?

Rodriguez, unlike his last time out, gave up a hit on the very first pitch, a double to left by Austin Hays, who was stranded at second. Oh well, get those perfect-game jitters out of the way early, I guess.

In the bottom half of the frame Zach McKinstry hit a sharp grounder to third that Ramon Urías couldn't handle, took second on a Riley Greene flyout to the left field wall, and scored on a Javier Báez single to short centerfield, making it a 1-0 game. Spencer Torkelson walked, and after a Nick Maton strikeout, Akil Baddoo hit a dribbler that Kremer couldn't field to load the bases. Matt Vierling hit a sharp single to centre to score Báez and Torkelson, and when the dust settled the Detroiters were up 3-0.

Tigers are cashing in with runners on today courtesy of Matt Vierling!#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/FH5wkbBkXZ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 29, 2023

Old friend James McCann countered in the second with a solo home run in the second to narrow the gap to 3-1, but with a McKinstry double and a Greene single, the Tigers got the lead back up to three in the bottom half of the inning.

Vierling kept the hits coming, smacking a two-out double to the left-centerfield wall, scoring Maton all the way from first, pushing the lead to 5-1 in the third.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was solid, getting through the first five innings with 80 pitches, striking out four even if his command was a little off. How far could he go today?

The Tigers put the first two on in the fifth via a single and a walk, and Vierling hit a grounder to short that produced an out at second but not a double play, as the speedy outfielder beat the throw to first. That left runners at the corners for Jake Rogers, but Vierling got McCannon'd at second on a stolen base attempt and Rogers struck out, ending the inning.

Rodriguez gave up a single and a double in the sixth, giving way to Mason Englert with two outs and runners on second and third. Jorge Mateo walked, loading the bases for McCann, who popped out to Rogers in foul territory and the threat was quelled.

In the bottom of the seventh Baddoo stuck his bat out on a 2-2 pitch and feathered a single over the shortstop's leaping attempt. Who else but Vierling brought him home, all the way from first, with a double to the left field corner. Baddoo beat the throw home to put the Tigers up 6-1.

Matt Vierling drives in another run thanks to Akil FLYING Around the bases! #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/eyRLhMjyFt — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 29, 2023

Unfortunately Englert's magic ran out with two outs in the eighth, as Jorge Mateo poked a three run home run just over the leftfield fence to narrow the gap to 6-4. Notwithstanding the home run here, oh my goodness has this guy been a steal so far. He was a starter in the minors but he’s proven to be a valuable multi-inning guy out of the bullpen. Could he stay in that role here, or could he be moved to the rotation? Personally I’d like him to keep doing what he’s doing for now.

Zach Short, just up from Toledo, promptly got a run back in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff home run, widening the lead back out to 7-4. Let's also tip a cap Short's way when noting two great defensive plays in the field, one on a hop off the mound and another a diving stop to his right.

Alex Lange came out to nail down the save in the ninth, and he gave up a pair of singles but ultimately did the job. That's a little more drama than I'd hoped for, bud.

Bring On the Robot Umps

Pitch #5 on Jonathan Schoop was, apparently, strike three.

Schoop's experience wasn't the only time a questionable strike call happened today, either. Sheesh.

Numbers and Notes