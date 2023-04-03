Tyler Nevin and Zack Short homer in Hens’ weekend losses

St. Paul Saints 6, Toledo Mud Hens 1 (Saturday box)

Prospect starter Reese Olson’s home run issues carried over to the Triple-A level, and the offense drew a ton of walks but couldn’t push the runs across on Saturday.

Olson lasted just two innings. As is his custom, the strikeouts were there, but so were the dingers. He allowed a pair of homers in the second innings that put the Saints up 3-0 and knocked Olson out early.

Tyler Nevin trimmed the deficit with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning, but that was all the Hens could manage despite drawing six walks on the day.

Lefty Tyler Holton allowed solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings to allow the Saints to pull ahead 5-1. Kervin Castro redeemed the bullpen somewhat, striking out all four hitters he faced, but the offense didn’t have a comeback in them. Trevor Rosenthal allowed a run on two hits and a walk, recording one strikeout working the eighth inning.

Nevin: 1-3, R, RBI, HR

Malloy: 1-3, BB 2 SO

Baddoo: 1-3, BB, SB

Olson (L, 0-1): 2.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 H, BB, 3 SO

Tyler Nevin goes YARD!



BOTTOM 2: Mud Hens 1, Saints 3#LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/S6KCqeMMWa — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) April 1, 2023

I will continue to hype Kervin Castro as the Tigers best relief option for a call-up.

Kervin Castro struck out four of the five batters he has faced, including three in a row. Sitting 94-96 FB then a 76-78 curve. pic.twitter.com/bopeEyqZRH — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) April 1, 2023

St. Paul Saints 4, Toledo Mud Hens 3 (Sunday box)

Ashton Goudeau’s debut in the Tigers’ organization went well, but despite 13 baserunners the offense imitated their big league club and just couldn’t push many runs across on Sunday.

Goudeau allowed a solo shot in the fourth inning, but scattered three other hits with no walks and four strikeouts to give the Hens a good shot in this one. Will Vest bounced back from a rough outing on Friday to throw a perfect inning with a strikeout, while Miguel Diaz allowed a run in two innings of work with three punchouts.

The offense finally got something going in the fifth with Andy Ibanez doubled to left with one out. Jermaine Palacios took a called strike three, but Akil Baddoo kept the inning alive by drawing a walk. Zack Short singled home Ibanez, tying the game at 1-1 and knocking Saints starter Randy Dobnak out of the game, but Parker Meadows grounded out to end the inning.

The Saints recaptured the lead by pushing a run across Diaz in the sixth, but in the seventh, the Hens finally seized the lead, if briefly. Ibanez singled to lead off the inning, and with two outs, it was Short again, this time homering to left to make it 3-2.

Zack Short with a 2-run shot that hits his face on the scoreboard and gives Toledo a 3-2 lead in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/FjWMCeMOhE — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 2, 2023

Unfortunately, Miguel Del Pozo allowed a pair of runs in the top of the eighth as the Saints came right back. Ibanez walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth, setting up a comeback, but the Hens were out of gas, and so they drop the opening series two games to one.

Short: 2-5, R, 3 RBI, HR

Ibanez: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, SO

Malloy: 1-3, BB

Del Pozo (L, 0-1): 2.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, BB, 0 SO

Coming Up Next: After opening at home, the Hens head out to Omaha to take on the Storm Chasers for six games starting Tuesday evening at 7:35pm ET.