Mud Hens mash Omaha as Baddoo, Meadows, and Lipcius all go deep

Toledo Mud Hens 9, Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (box)

As storms bear down on the Great Plains and Midwest regions of the country, the Mud Hens’ bats provided the thunder on Tuesday. Parker Meadows, Akil Baddoo, and Andre Lipcius all went deep to back starter Alex Faedo in this one.

Faedo, who is in the middle of changing his arm slot back to the positions he had in college, had a decent first start. He surrendered a solo shot in the first, but settled in allowing just a single and a walk, with three strikeouts over three innings.

The Hens tied it up in the third when Zack Short hammered a double to center field to plate Jonathan Davis. Davis was on again in the fifth when Brendon Davis, the infielding Davis to Jonathan’s outfielding, doubled to left, making it 2-1. Akil Baddoo followed with a screaming line drive home run to right, and it was 4-1 Hens.

Akil Baddoo hits his first home run of the year, and it was an absolute rocket - 110.2 mph off the bat. It’s now 4-1 Toledo. pic.twitter.com/8VFev5v9Ci — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Brendan White followed Faedo with a pair of scoreless frames, and Kervin Castro gave them two more innings, though his wildness cost him a run in the sixth. But by then it was 7-2 Hens, as they’d continued to add on in the sixth.

Justyn-Henry Malloy walked with one out, and catcher Donny Sands singled, with both runners advancing on the defense. Jonathan Davis struck out. Brendon Davis walked to load the bases, and Baddoo sprayed a hot grounder down the third base line for a three run double. Akil was thrown out at third trying to stretch it, ending the inning.

Akil Baddoo smacks a 3-run double to left field to put Toledo up 7-1 in the 6th. He gets thrown out trying for a triple, but he has 5 RBIs tonight. pic.twitter.com/v049CxnHMj — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius each launched a solo shot in the seventh, and that was all she wrote for Omaha. Aneurys Zabala and Trevor Rosenthal closed it out, with the latter issuing a pair of walks in a non-save situation. He’s still some ways from a call-up, presumably.

We’ll note, as Tigers Minor League Report does below, that Meadows did his damage against lefties, much as he did in his final showpiece game in spring training. Good signs, friends.

Parker Meadows works the count full and then blasts his first Triple-A home run — off a lefty, no less. It’s 8-2 Hens in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/KIF3jAxu9M — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Parker Meadows with a blooper and some hustle to pick up his 2nd extra-base hit of the night - both off lefties. pic.twitter.com/8wYv8vDc6p — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

And now Andre Lipcius gets on the board with this 407-foot oppo bomb. It’s his first of the year. pic.twitter.com/IYjVKOHTRH — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Baddoo: 2-5, R, 5 RBI, HR, 2B

Meadows: 2-5, R, RBI, HR, 2B

Malloy: 2-2, R, 2 BB

Faedo: 3.0 IP, ER, 2 H, BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Zach Logue (1-0, 4.50 ERA) takes his second turn on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. from Omaha. RHP Mike Mayers (0-0, 11.25 ERA) takes the ball for the Storm Chasers.