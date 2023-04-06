Four-hit game from Tyler Nevin helps power the Mud Hens to victory

Toledo Mud Hens 7, Omaha Storm Chasers 6 (box)

A low scoring affair early on turned into a wild seesaw battle late, as the Mud Hens poured it on offensively to make it two in a row over the Storm Chasers on Wednesday.

Lefty Zach Logue got the start and was pretty good, scattering a pair of hits and three walks over 3 2⁄ 3 innings with five strikeouts. He left the game in the bottom of the fourth after the Hens had given him a one run lead to work with.

Tyler Nevin and Andre Lipcius singled to open the top of the fourth. A wild pitch advanced them each a base, and Nevin scored on a Jonathan Davis groundout to make it 1-0 Hens.

Will Vest took over from Logue to get the final out of the fourth, and then tossed a perfect fifth. Things went south for lefty Tyler Holton in the bottom of the sixth. A quick pair of singles to lead off the inning got cashed in by Tyler Gentry’s three-run shot off of Holton. Logan Porter followed with a solo shot, and it was 4-1 Omaha.

Holton settled down to get the next three in order, but a scoreless seventh had the Mud Hens’ backs against the wall in the top of the eighth. Fortunately, they had the answers.

Justyn-Henry Malloy led off with a walk, and Parker Meadows reached on a fielders choice, but Omaha’s first baseman threw the ball away trying to get Malloy and everyone was safe. Back-to-back doubles from Nevin and Lipcius followed and the game was all tied up at 4-4. However, the Hens weren’t done, as Jonathan Davis lifted a two-run shot to right field. 6-4 Hens.

Missed this earlier, but Andre Lipcius hit a big game-tying double in Toledo’s 5-run 8th inning. pic.twitter.com/w33EfD7Ifv — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Reliever Matt Wisler took over in the bottom of the eighth, and he surrendered a solo shot to make it 6-5 Hens, before getting the next three outs quickly.

Malloy set the table again in the top of the ninth, leading off with a walk. An infield single from Meadows followed, and then Nevin pulled a ground ball through the left side to plate Malloy. 7-5 Hens.

Tyler Nevin singles to left to score Justyn-Henry Malloy (BB) and give Toledo a 7-5 lead in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/Ts8kEF4OYT — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 5, 2023

Miguel Diaz came on looking for his second save in the bottom of the ninth. He got it, but the leadoff hitter reached on a Jermaine Palacios error at shortstop. A two-out double brought the run home and put the tying run at second. Tyler Gentry battled Diaz into a 3-2 count, but the right-handed dusted him for strike three to put this one to bed.

Nevin: 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, SO

Lipcius: 2-5, R, RBI, 2B, SO

Davis, Jonathan: 2-5, R, 3 RBI, HR

Logue: 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes on RHP Jackson Kowar (1-0, 0.00 ERA) at 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Werner Park.

Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks

The SeaWolves kick off their 2023 campaign at 6:35 p.m. ET on Thursday. RHP Wilmer Flores, the Tigers top pitching prospect and BYB’s #1 ranked Tigers prospect, takes on a good Guardians pitching prospect in RHP Gavin Williams. Third baseman Colt Keith will make his Double-A debut and remains the Tigers best-hitting prospect.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps

The Whitecaps open up at home on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. ET, taking on the Fort Wayne TinCaps. RHP Wilkel Hernandez will take on TinCaps’ RHP Jairo Iriarte. Top position prospects 2B Jace Jung and 3B Izaac Pacheco will lead the offense for West Michigan, with outfielder Roberto Campos the most interesting breakout possibility in the farm system.

Here is an overview of LMCU Ballpark’s new concession options, and the Opening Day roster.

Lakeland Flying Tigers at Tampa Tarpons

The Flying Tigers don’t open the season until Friday night in Tampa, so the starting pitchers aren’t announced yet. That’s ok, as we probably haven’t seen much of either anyway at this point in their careers. Infielders Cristian Santana and Peyton Graham will be the big names to watch in the lineup.