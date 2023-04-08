Tigers place Austin Meadows on IL with anxiety issues; recall Akil Baddoo

The Detroit Tigers had some unfortunate news to announce prior to Saturday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. Veteran outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list as he deals with an anxiety disorder. Outfielder Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Saturday’s game in his stead.

Meadows, a 27-year-old veteran of five major league seasons, struggled with anxiety last summer after a host of injuries left him rehabbing most of the season. In September, Meadows announced that he was getting treatment, and the Tigers shut him down for the rest of the season.

Here is his announcement at the time.

Unfortunately, despite doing the right things and seeking treatment, Meadows is still struggling with the issue. He’s far from alone, as the National Institute of Mental Health reports that 31.1 percent of adults in the United States will deal with an anxiety order at some time in their lives.

The range of severity and impact on daily life can vary wildly, but trying to perform at the highest level of a sport in front of thousands of people has to make this a bit uniquely challenging to sort out. There’s really nothing to do but wish him the best and hope he can get to a point where he’s ready and able to play again. For now, his mental health both for himself and his family’s sake, has to be the priority.

Tigers’ President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, issued a very supportive statement on behalf of the organization on Saturday.

“The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” president Scott Harris said. “As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis.”