Another strong start from Ty Madden carries Erie over Richmond

Iowa Cubs 3, Toledo Mud Hens 2 (box)

Like the Tigers on Tuesday, the Mud Hens had a bit of LOBster fest going on Wednesday afternoon. The pitching staff was solid, but the Hens fell short in a ninth inning rally.

Ashton Goudeau got the start, allowing one run over three innings of work. Relievers Kervin Castro and Heath Hembree each allowed a run in the fourth and eighth, respectively.

The Hens first good scoring chance didn’t come until the fourth when Justyn-Henry Malloy and Tyler Nevin led off the inning with singles. A pair of strikeouts and a line out followed. They didn’t get another runner into scoring position until Michael Papierski singled with one out in the seventh, and Corey Joyce followed with a walk. That chance was erased by Brendon Davis double play ball. Malloy doubled in the eighth with two outs, and Nevin walked, but Steele Walker struck out.

So it went. Despite seven walks issued by the Cubs, the Hens couldn’t get a run across until the top of the ninth. Papierski and Joyce walked with one out, and then advanced a base on a Brendon Davis ground out. Parker Meadows pulled a ground ball through the right side, plating them both, but Andre Lipcius grounded out to old friend Sergio Alcantara at shortstop to end the game.

Malloy: 2-3, 2B, BB, SO

Meadows: 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, 3 SO

Goudeau (L, 1-3): 3.0 IP, ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Zach Logue (1-2, 3.97 ERA) takes on the Cubs’ RHP Caleb Kilian (2-0, 4.96 ERA) at 1:08 p.m. ET.

Erie SeaWolves 1, Richmond Flying Squirrels 0 (box)

Ty Madden was dominant again in this one, and the SeaWolves managed to score one in the eighth and make it hold up as they took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Madden allowed just two hits over five innings of work. He didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out six along the way, tossing 46 of 70 pitches for strikes. Andrew Magno tossed two solid innings, as did Angel De Jesus, who eventually got the win.

The SeaWolves only had three hits, but they walked six times in the game and had some scoring opportunities. Finally in the eighth, a pair of walks to Daniel Cabrera and then Wenceel Perez, after Ben Malgeri led off with a walk and was erased trying to steal second, set up Dillon Dingler. The catcher lined a single to left for the eventual game winner.

Dingler: 1-4, RBI, SO

Perez: 1-3, BB

Madden: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-3, 4.50 ERA) takes on RHP Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 2.33 ERA) at 6:05 p.m. ET on Thursday evening.

West Michigan Whitecaps 9, Lansing Lugnuts 3 (box)

Williander Moreno had a bit of a rough start, but the bullpen locked down the Lugnuts while the Whitecaps’ offense continued to pour on the offense.

Moreno allowed a three-run second inning to start the scoring. Roberto Campos lifted a sacrifice fly to score Dillon Paulson in the bottom half of the inning, and it was all Whitecaps the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the third, with one out, Justice Bigbie lined a single to right field. Izaac Pacheco struck out, but Eliezer Alfonzo singled, Paulson doubled in Bigbie, and Josh Crouch doubled home Alfonzo and Paulson both. 4-3 Caps. They weren’t done. Carlos Mendoza doubled in Crouch, and Robert Campos pulled a ground ball double to left to score Mendoza. 6-3 Caps.

Jace Jung dropped a bunt single down in the seventh, and Bigbie cracked home run number four to make it 8-3. In the eighth, Campos singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Danny Serretti to complete the scoring.

Bigbie: 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, BB

Crouch: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B

Campos: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B

Moreno: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Wilkel Hernandez (1-2, 4.37 ERA) takes on the Lugnuts’ RHP Mitch Myers (0-1, 3.86 ERA) on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Bradenton Marauders 16, Lakeland Flying Tigers 3 (box)

There was a point in this game where the Flying Tigers led, but that period of time was quiet brief.

In the top of the first, Carlos Pelegrin led off with a walk, and was replaced by Peyton Graham after a fielder’s choice. Manuel Sequera doubled Graham to third, where he scored on a wild pitch.

The lead didn’t last long, as Bradenton scored in every inning but the last two. Let’s move on...

Sequera: 1-4, 2B, 2 SO

Johnson: 1-3, R, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.