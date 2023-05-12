Justyn-Henry Malloy smacks fifth home run in Mud Hens’ victory

Iowa Cubs 5, Toledo Mud Hens 4 (box)

The Hens got out to an early lead, but the bullpen couldn’t hold it on Thursday afternoon.

The game started really well for Toledo. Parker Meadows led off the game with a double to right field and Justyn-Henry Malloy followed by cranking his fifth home run of the season. Tyler Nevin was next up, and he smacked his second homer for the Hens to left center field, and it 3-0 before the Cubs collected an out.

Justyn-Henry Malloy blasts a 2-run homer to left to put the Mud Hens up 2-0 in the first. It’s his 5th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/9hAVZQu3ZT — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 11, 2023

Zach Logue got the start and continued to struggle with his command. The Cubs got to him for a pair of home runs in the third on their way to a three-run inning that tied the game. The Hens clawed their way into the lead with a single, a walk, a hit by pitch, and a ground out by Meadows producing a run in the fourth. They wouldn’t get another runner past first base.

Layne Henderson allowed two runs in the sixth, and the Cubs held on the rest of the way.

Malloy: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, SO

Meadows: 2-4, R, RBI, 2B, SO

Logue: 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-1, 4.66 ERA) takes on the Cubs’ RHP Nick Neidert (2-2, 4.32 ERA) on Friday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Erie SeaWolves 6, Richmond Flying Squirrels 5 (box)

This one was a back and forth affair, but a couple late runs helped the SeaWolves make it 3-0 in the series with a walk off win on Thursday.

Like the Mud Hens, the SeaWolves jumped right out to a three run lead. Unlike the Hens, once their opponent took back the lead, the SeaWolves made a late push to win.

Trei Cruz, who is starting to become a little interesting this year, hitting for some power finally and playing a solid mix of shortstop and center field, led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. Andrew Navigato doubled him home and then Wenceel Perez was hit by a pitch. Dillon Dingler struck out, but Grant Witherspoon walked as well, loading the bases. A Jake Holton grounder scored Navigato and a throwing error allowed Perez to scamper home as well. 3-0 Erie.

Starter Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed a run in the second and again in the third, but overall was decent, striking out five with no walks in five innings of work. Right-hander Tim Naughton took over in the sixth and was promptly knocked around for three runs. 5-3 Richmond.

The comeback started in the seventh. Cruz led off with a walk, and Navigato hit his second double of the day to get Cruz to third. He’d score on a Perez sacrifice fly and it was 5-4 Richmond.

Dillon Dingler with an inch-perfect throw to second base to nail a Richmond runner trying to steal. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/xtZRkmuScx — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 12, 2023

Finally in the bottom of the ninth, with two outs, Witherspoon reached on an error and then advanced on a wild pitch. Gage Workman pinch-hit for Holton and came up big, lining a double to center field to score Witherspoon, and in a 2-0 count, Daniel Cabrera pulled a grounder through the right side of the infield and Workman roared home as the game winner.

Gage Workman with a huge 2-out double in the 9th to tie the game for Erie. pic.twitter.com/VZclDdJwN6 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 12, 2023

Erie SeaWolves Walk-Off Win

Daniel Cabrera singles with 2-outs in the 9th to score Gage Workman from 2nd and give Erie a 6-5 win. @Greg_Gania has all the details. pic.twitter.com/1CObfHD7iQ — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 12, 2023

Navigato: 2-5, R, RBI, 2 2B

Cruz: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, SO

Gipson-Long: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: It’s a 6:05 p.m. ET start on Friday night in Erie as the SeaWolves look to make it four in a row.

Lansing Lugnuts 4, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (box)

Wilkel Hernandez wasn’t great in this one, but the problem was more with the offense. The game was deadlocked beyond the fourth inning until Lansing finally got to the ‘Caps bullpen in the top of the ninth and held on to win.

The Whitecaps took an early lead in the second inning as they loaded the bases with no outs and Austin Murr was hit by a pitch, allowing Justice Bigbie to score. Unfortunately a Luis Garcia double play ball stalled out the rally.

Hernandez gave up a pair of runs in the third, but West Michigan tied the game again in the fourth as Austin Murr was hit by a pitch with two outs, and a pickoff throw went badly astray, allowing him to score all the way from first.

The Whitecaps had a chance to take the lead in the sixth when Chris Meyers walked and stole second base with two outs. Unfortunately Murr popped out to end the inning. Carlos Mendoza and Jace Jung singled with one out in the seventh, and then Roberto Campos walked to load the bases. Izaac Pacheco grounded into a double play to squander that chance. Ty Mattison allowed a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, and the Lugnuts held on to win.

Jung: 2-3, BB

Meyers: 1-3, BB, SB

Hernandez: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 4 BB

Coming Up Next: LHP Carlos Pena (0-1, 1.14 ERA) looks to continue his strong start to the season at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday. RHP Jacob Watters (0-3, 9.77 ERA) will start for Lansing.

Bradenton Marauders 6, Lakeland Flying Tigers 4 (box)

The Flying Tigers took an early lead, and starter Troy Melton threw a good game, but the offense ran out of steam as the Marauders got to the bullpen in the middle innings. The result was a 2-1 series lead for the Marauders as we head into the weekend.

Carlos Pelegrin led off the game with a single, and then Peyton Graham walked and Manuel Sequera was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Mike Rothenberg struck out, but Dom Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly to score Pelegrin and Graham advanced to third. Sequera got himself into a pickle between first and second, and Graham took advantage, flying home to score on the play. 2-0 Lakeland.

Melton cruised through four innings and racked up seven strikeouts with no walks on the day. The fourseamer touched 97 mph, and Melton collected 15 swinging strikes on the fastball and cutter combined. He finally ran out of gas in the fifth as the Marauders pushed across two runs, knocking Melton out of the game.

The Flying Tigers came right back in the top of the sixth. Pelegrin singled with one out, and Graham doubled him to third. Sequera walked to load the bases, and with two outs, Johnson came through with a two run single to left to make it 4-2.

Bradenton wasn’t done either, however, and they came right back to drop four on Joe Miller in the bottom of the sixth, and the Flying Tigers couldn’t mount much of a threat the rest of the way.

Pelegrin: 2-4, 2 R, SO

Graham: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, BB

Johnson: 1-3, 3 RBI, SO

Melton: 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.