Mariners 5, Tigers 0: Sleepless in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers dropped the second of a three-game weekend set against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon, giving them their first series loss since the Baltimore Orioles took three of four to end the month of April. But at least the Motor City Kitties fought hard on their home turf this time — save for a couple of Alex Faedo mistakes this game was close until the end.

Speaking of Faedo, the former Florida Gator notched a quality start in his second appearance of the 2023 campaign, allowing three earned runs on four hits and a walk – plus his Achilles heel, two home runs — while tying his career high striking out seven batters over six frames.

Alex Faedo, Nasty 84mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EDhsBnXX6Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Seattle’s starter Bryce Miller sliced through the Detroit lineup like a hot knife through butter, shutting the opponents out on three hits and zero walks while striking out three over seven strong innings.

The first two innings were unremarkable, but the Mariners broke through in the third with a two-run home run by Jarred Kelenic, followed by a run in the fourth off a solo shot by Teoscar Hernandez. Coincidentally, it was the eighth home run of the season for both of them.

Jarred Kelenic sent this ball into orbit. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/2lZkjQ0kQ0 — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2023

After that, it was goose eggs all the way for both teams until the ninth.

Faedo was spelled in the top of the seventh by Tyler Holten, who gave the Tigers 1 2⁄ 3 innings of scoreless ball thanks to four strikeouts. Will Vest finished the final 1⁄ 3 of the eighth for Detroit but started the top of the ninth with a pair of walks, giving way to Chasen Shreve who got the first out on a deep fly ball, but some poor decision-making by Akil Baddoo resulted in runners at second and third with one out.

A Hernandez single pushed the score to 4-0 before a wild pitch made it 5-0. AJ Pollock grounded out to third, putting a runner at second with two outs but Schreve was able to strike out Kolten Wong to end the rally.

Justin Topa tossed a scoreless eighth with two Ks and Matt Brash closed things out in the ninth for the Mariners with a clean frame to seal the Tigers’ loss.

The Tigers return to action on Sunday for the weekend series finale looking to prevent the sweep against the M’s, with the first pitch slated for 1:40 p.m. EDT inside Comerica Ballpark in Detroit, Michigan. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and can be heard on WXYT-FM (97.1 FM).