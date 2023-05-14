Tigers 5, Mariners 3: Sunday Momday

Happy Mother’s Day friends, I hope you enjoyed your time with your moms, and if you are without your mom for any reason, we’re all sending you much love from our end.

Today the Tigers faced off against the Mariners to end the weekend series, and things got started with Joey Wentz on the mound. The first inning went well for Wentz with the exception of what should have been a third out but became a baserunner thanks to a passed ball by Rogers, but it was no threat as the next batter up was an out. In the bottom of the inning the Tigers used their opportunities, with back-to-back singles from McKinstry and Greene. The two baserunners then advanced thanks to a wild pitch. A Baez groundout then scored McKinstry to put the Tigers on the board first.

Wentz had a less smooth second, with two outs to start things off, he then walked Caballero. Pollock singled, but no runs scored. The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

The third saw Wentz’s wheels come off entirely. Crawford and France singled back-to-back, then Crawford scored on a balk. Rodriguez singled to score France. Suarez then singled and advanced in a fielder’s choice. That Hernandez hit a sac fly to score Suarez, and just like that the Mariners were up 3-1. A Caballero single was it for Wentz. In the bottom of the inning the Tigers got one back. Greene got a two-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Baez single then scored Greene, and the game was 3-2.

The Tigers worked through their bullpen and the next several innings were scoreless on both sides into the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Ibanez doubled, then Baddoo doubled to bring him home and tie things up at 3-3.

The Mariners went scoreless in the seventh, and the Tigers were busy in the bottom of the inning. Rogers got a leadoff walk, then a pinch-hitting Schoop singled. Torkelson walked to load it up, and then Maton was hit by a pitch to walk in the go-ahead run. Ibanez then also walked to score Schoop. Suddenly the Tigers were up 5-3.

The eighth was quiet on the scoreboard, and into the ninth it was all up to Alex Lange to finish the Mariners off and get his seventh save. He got one out, then two back-to-back walks. He recovered to get the next out, and was able to get the final out to finish off the game.

Final: Tigers 5, Mariners 3