Parker Meadows homers in Mud Hens’ loss

Omaha Storm Chasers 16, Toledo Mud Hens 8 (box)

The Storm Chasers wanted a little payback after a tough loss on Tuesday, and they returned serve by crushing the Hens on Wednesday.

Things started off reasonably well against lefty Daniel Lynch. Parker Meadows singled with one out in the top of the first and Tyler Nevin doubled him over to third. Andre Lipcius singled the opposite way to score Meadows, and the Hens were in business. Unfortunately Lynch punched out Andrew Knapp and Corey Joyce to smother the threat.

The Storm Chasers turned around in the bottom half and dropped seven runs on starter Zach Logue, including a pair of home runs, knocking him out of the game. Reliever Matt Wisler took over and allowed an RBI double before finally escaping a nightmare inning.

The Hens mounted a bit of a comeback over the next few innings. Michael Papierski singled and Jermaine Palacios ripped his fourth homer of the year in the second inning. Papierski singled home Tyler Nevin in the third to make it 7-4 Omaha. Parker Meadows added a solo shot in the fourth and for a moment the game was within reach.

Wisler quieted things down in the second, but recent addition Seth Elledge, Miguel Del Pozo, Brendan White, Branden Bristo, and Garrett Hill each allowed two runs in relief as the Storm Chasers reasserted themselves and pulled away for good.

Palacios would add a two-run shot, and Nevin an RBI double to the Hens’ tally in the eighth and ninth innings.

Parker Meadows gets his second home run of the season off a lefty. He’s hitting .282/.333/. 487 against lefties this season, something he was looking to improve on pic.twitter.com/CVjjpckdkJ — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 18, 2023

Meadows: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, HR, 2 SO

Nevin: 3-5, R, 2B, SO

Palacios: 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Logue (L, 1-3): 0.2 IP, 7 R. 4 ER, 5H, BB

Coming Up Next: We’ll see if the slugfest continues on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. ET. RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-2, 4.76 ERA) starts for the Hens. Omaha has yet to announce a starter.

Erie SeaWolves 4, Harrisburg Senators 2 (box)

A pretty solid all around game from both teams saw the SeaWolves make it two in a row over Harrisburg on in Wednesday’s midday matchup. Colt Keith went hitless with three strikeouts as he recharged his powers after Tuesday’s incredible outburst.

After a missing a scoring chance in the first inning, the SeaWolves got the decision blow of the game in the top of the second when Luis Santana launched a three-run homer with Julio E. Rodriguez and Daniel Cabrera aboard.

Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed a run in the bottom half of the inning and got a little wild late in his outing, but he wasn’t hit hard and got some nice defensive work behind him. Lefty Andrew Magno and right-hander Angel De Jesus carried them from the fifth through the eighth inning without any trouble.

Grant Witherspoon cracked home run number seven on the year to lead off the ninth inning. That made it 4-1. R.J. Petit allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth before wrapping this one up.

Witherspoon: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, 2B

Santana: 1-3, R, 3 RBI, HR, BB

Gipson-Long: 4.1 IP, ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: They’ll match up again on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. Right-hander Micheal Cuevas (1-0, 5.13 ERA) starts for Harrisburg, while the SeaWolves haven’t announced a starter yet.

Great Lakes Loons 4, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (box)

This was kind of an odd game all around. Wilkel Hernandez was pretty wild and was lifted with one out in the fifth, but he held the Loons scoreless on three hits and a walk, with one strikeout. That took 85 pitches.

On the other hand, Loons’ starter Maddux Burns walked five Whitecaps in four innings of work, but they only managed one run against him. In the top of the second, Izaac Pacheco walked to leadoff the inning. Burns hits Danny Serretti and then walked Austin Murr to load the bases. Eliezer Alfonzo grounded into a force at second, scoring Pacheco. Then Dillon Paulson walked to re-load the bases with one out. However, Luis Garcia grounded into a double play, and that proved a crucial at-bat as they didn’t have many other scoring opportunities.

Finally in the sixth, Cristhian Tortosa allowed four runs on a hit and two walks. Ty Mattison and Aaron Haase settled the Loons down from there. Austin Murr led off with a double in the top of the ninth, and with one out Paulson singled him home to reach the final score.

Murr: 2-3, R, 2 2B, BB

Paulson: 1-3, RBI, BB

Pacheco: 1-3, R, BB, SO

Hernandez: 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Carlos Pena (0-1, 1.91 ERA) takes on LHP Ronan Kopp (0-1, 3.05 ERA) Thursday night in Midland at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 7, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 1 (box)

The Flying Tigers got a pair of home runs early as they built a big lead and cruised to victory in this one.

Jose De La Cruz started things off in the bottom of the second with a solo shot, his first home run of the year. After Dom Johnson lined out, Adinso Reyes walked, Moises Valero singled, and then Alvaro Gonzalez walked as well. Fort Myers starter Develson Aria then balked in a run to make it 2-0. Sergio Tapia got Valero home, grounding into a fielder’s choice with Gonzalez out at third. It was 3-0 when Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch, and Peyton Graham pulled a two-run double to left to make it 5-0.

In the third, Johnson singled with one out and Adinso Reyes launched his second home run of the year.

The pitching staff had a good day. Sean Guenther tossed a pair of scoreless innings with four strikeouts to start things off. Jake Miller did even better, blanking Fort Myers for four innings with six strikeouts. They scratched out a run in the eighth inning, but otherwise this one was on lock.

Reyes: 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 BB

Graham: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Miller (W, 1-1): 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m ET on Thursday evening.