Game 42: Detroit Tigers vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers (19-22) at Washington Nationals (18-26)

SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 6.47 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 4.11 ERA)

Game 42 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Boyd 32.0 19.9 10.3 4.92 0.2
Irvin 15.1 21.9 12.5 3.43 0.4

Game 42 Lineups

TIGERS NATIONALS
TIGERS NATIONALS
Zach McKinstry - 3B Lane Thomas - RF
Javier Baez - SS Luis Garcia - 2B
Riley Greene - CF Joey Meneses - DH
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Andy Ibanez - 2B Dominic Smith - 1B
Nick Maton - DH Stone Garrett - LF
Akil Baddoo - LF Keibert Ruiz - C
Eric Haase - C Alex Call - CF
Matt Vierling - RF CJ Abrams - SS

