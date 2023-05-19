SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 6.47 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 4.11 ERA)
Game 42 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Boyd
|32.0
|19.9
|10.3
|4.92
|0.2
|Irvin
|15.1
|21.9
|12.5
|3.43
|0.4
Game 42 Lineups
|TIGERS
|NATIONALS
|TIGERS
|NATIONALS
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Lane Thomas - RF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Luis Garcia - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Joey Meneses - DH
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Dominic Smith - 1B
|Nick Maton - DH
|Stone Garrett - LF
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Eric Haase - C
|Alex Call - CF
|Matt Vierling - RF
|CJ Abrams - SS
Loading comments...