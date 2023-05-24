Erie SeaWolves win behind a strong start from Sawyer Gipson-Long

Rochester Red Wings 5, Toledo Mud Hens 3 (F/10)(box)

The Mud Hens had the early lead in this one, but let it slip away. A two-run 10th inning rally from the Red Wings went unmatched in the bottom half as the Hens lost game one of the series.

Lefty Zach Logue got the start and gave Toledo a decent outing. He went five innings, allowing just a solo shot in the fourth. He got some run support in the second inning when Michael Papierski walked with one out and Jermaine Palacios smacked his sixth home run of the season. They got another in the third when Tyler Nevin hit a ground-rule double with one out. Andre Lipcius flew out, but Donny Sands singled in Nevin before getting thrown out trying to take second. 3-0 Hens.

Right-hander Matt Wisler took over in the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to Jake Alu and then a Franmil Reyes single that scored him. In the seventh, Wisler walked our old friend Derek Hill with one out, and you know that’s a bad idea. Hill stole second and then scored on a Carter Kieboom single to tie the game.

Miguel Diaz pitched through some trouble without allowing a run in the top of the ninth, while Brendon Davis led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, but was stranded. Diaz allowed two runs in the top of the 10th, and the Hens couldn’t match them.

Nevin: 2-5, R, 2B

Palacios: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, BB, 2 SO

Logue: 5.0 IP, ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-3, 4.89 ERA) gets the start on Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Erie SeaWolves 7, Somerset Patriots 3 (box)

The SeaWolves built an early lead in this one, and then really hit the gas in the middle innings as they cruised to a comfortable win on Tuesday evening.

Dillon Dingler got Erie’s offense going in the bottom of the second with a leadoff single. Jake Holton walked, and everyone was safe on an Andrew Navigato ground ball, loading the bases. After Diego Rincones popped out, Ben Malgeri walked to force in a run, and they’d get another on a Daniel Cabrera ground ball.

With a two-run lead, starter Sawyer Gipson-Long had little trouble with the Patriots. He allowed a solo shot in the fifth inning, but only allowed one other hit and a walk, striking out seven over five innings of work.

The SeaWolves broke this open in the fourth. Holton singled and Navigato was hit by a pitch. Rincones singled in Holton, and after Malgeri struck out, Daniel Cabrera singled in Navigato. Two walks followed to Trei Cruz and Colt Keith, forcing in a run. Cabrera would score on a Wenceel Perez ground out before the Patriots could finally get out of the inning.

The bullpen leaked a run in the sixth, but they got it back in the eighth when Cabrera led off with a single, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a Colt Keith RBI single.

Earlier, in the seventh, Ben Malgeri had nearly blown the game open with a three-run shot that was pulled back over the center field wall by Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

Jasson Dominguez goes over the wall to rob Ben Malgeri of a 3-run homer and keep Somerset in the game. @SamLebo14 on the call. pic.twitter.com/u9J3wHtpez — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 24, 2023

Colt Keith lines an RBI single to center. @Greg_Gania has the details. pic.twitter.com/NiHSZ7Rhkd — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 24, 2023

Keith: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SO

Dingler: 2-4, R, 2 SO

Cabrera: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB

Gipson-Long: 5.0 IP, ER, 2 H, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: They’ll meet up again on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Lake County Captains 17, West Michigan Whitecaps 9 (box)

This was a slugfest from the start, but as the Whitecaps pitching staff withered, Lake County’s pulled it together as their team poured on the offense.

Wilkel Hernandez got the start and was rocked for six runs before he even got through the second inning. Michael Bienlien took over and gave up six before he even got two outs. Chavez Fernander gave up three more. It was a mess.

The Whitecaps hung in there early with a four-run second inning. Chris Meyers and Brady Allen, recently acquired in the deal for Hens’ outfielder Jonathan Davis, led off with singles. Danny Serretti bounced into a fielder’s choice of Allen, but Meyers scored and Dillon Paulson followed with a single. Josh Crouch stepped the dish and crushed a three-run homer that made it 6-4 Captains.

Unfortunately, the ‘Caps couldn’t keep up the pace. Allen introduced himself with a two-run shot in the fifth inning, while Luis Garcia added a solo shot in the eighth.

Welcome to West Michigan Brady Allen! The newest Whitecaps players crushes a 2-run homer more than 400 feet. It’s his 4th home run of the season. @wangler_nathan on the call. pic.twitter.com/MM1SXGwGoh — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 24, 2023

Luis Garcia goes deep off the right-field foul pole for his 2nd home run of the season. @ThatDanHasty on the call. pic.twitter.com/gksQP8Tuyp — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 24, 2023

Allen: 2-5, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 SO

Crouch: 2-2, R, 3 RBI, HR

Meyers: 2-5, 2 R, SO

Hernandez (L, 1-3): 1.2 IP, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: LHP Carlos Pena (0-2, 3.16 ERA) takes on RHP Reid Johnston (3-1, 4.21 ERA) at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Daytona Tortugas 3, Lakeland Flying Tigers 2 (box)

This one opened with some promise. Peyton Graham ripped a one-out single to right and scored on a Carlos Pelegrin double. Jose De La Cruz singled in Pelegrin, and Lakeland had a 2-0 lead. It didn’t last long, as lefty Max Green allowed a two-run shot in the bottom half.

From that point on the pitching staffs held sway. Cole Patten took over from Green in the second inning, and went five innings, allowing just a solo home run with two walks and five strikeouts on the day. Unfortunately the Flying Tigers couldn’t find any more offense. Moises Valero tripled with an out in the fifth, but was stranded as their best chance to tie things up.

Tortugas’ starter Arij Fransen struck out eight Flying Tigers over five innings of work.

Graham: 2-4, R, SO

De La Cruz: 1-3, RBI, BB, SO

Pelegrin: 1-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Patten (L, 1-3): 5.0 IP, ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: It’s a 6:35 p.m. ET start on Wednesday night.