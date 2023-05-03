Dillon Dingler homers in his return to Erie

Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians (postponed)

Like the Tigers and Mets, things were rained out down in Toledo on Tuesday as well. They’ll make it up with a doubleheader set for 11:05 a.m. ET. RHP Ashton Goudeau (1-1, 5.82 ERA) will take on LHP Caleb Smith (0-2, 10.13 ERA) in game one.

Erie SeaWolves 6, Bowie Baysox 2 (box)

The SeaWolves got another great outing from Brant Hurter, and the offense pounded three home runs to power them to victory on Tuesday.

Hurter now holds a 0.43 ERA after carving up the Baysox for five innings on Tuesday. He allowed just an unearned run in the fourth on three hits and a walk, striking out seven. He threw 80 pitches, illustrating that the Tigers’ pitch count limitations are relaxing now in May. RJ Petit allowed a run in the sixth, but lefty Adam Wolf shut the door with two innings of two-hit scoreless ball with three strikeouts to close them out.

The SeaWolves jumped the Baysox in the top of the first when Andrew Navigato led off the game with a walk and Colt Keith ripped his fourth home run of the season. Two batters later, outfielder Grant Witherspoon lifted a solo shot out to left for his fourth long ball of the year.

Not even noon and Colt Keith is crushing dingers.



Fourth homer of the season for the @Tigers' No. 4 prospect, who is now batting .294 for the @erie_seawolves. pic.twitter.com/64q5OQV0cU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 2, 2023

Welcome back Dillon Dingler! He goes deep to left field to put the @erie_seawolves up 4-1 in the 6th. That’s Dingler’s first home run with Erie, but his fifth overall. pic.twitter.com/iiabsINtmB — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 2, 2023

Things were pretty quiet until the sixth when catcher Dillon Dingler, in his first game back with the SeaWolves after starting the season injured and then rehabbing in Lakeland, ripped a home run to left that made it 4-1. After Bowie scored in the bottom of the sixth, Wenceel Perez came up with a two-run single in the seventh to put this one away.

Dingler: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, SO

Keith: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 SO

Perez: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB

Hurter (W, 1-0): 5.0 IP, R, 0 ER, 3 H, BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: No starters are announced yet for Wednesday night’s 6:35 p.m. ET matchup in Bowie.

Colt Keith and Luis Santana combine for a terrific 5-3 double play to get Erie out of the inning. pic.twitter.com/nmYAVyFagt — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 2, 2023

West Michigan Whitecaps 13, Beloit Sky Carp 4 (box)

The Whitecaps blew this game open from the start, scoring six in the first while starter Garrett Burhenn cruised in his outing on Tuesday.

Wildness from the Carp’s starter Holt Jones set the table as he hit Josh Crouch with one out in the top of the first, walked Izaac Pacheco, and then wild pitched Crouch home from second with the aid on a throwing error by the Carp’s catcher, Joe Mack. Eliezer Alfonzo singled Pacheco to third, and Steele Walker singled him home. Roberto Campos drew a walk to load the bases and Danny Serretti singled to left to score Alfonzo. A Dillon Paulson ground-rule double followed to score Walker and Campos and finally knock Jones out of the game with only one out recorded. A Justice Bigbie sacrifice fly made it 6-0 before the Carp finally escaped their nightmare inning.

The Whitecaps just wouldn’t stop pouring it on, however. Campos singled home Crouch in the second. Serretti led off the third inning with a solo shot, his third homer, and Bigbie followed with a solo shot two batters later, making it 9-0 at that point.

Campos tripled and scored on a Serretti sacrifice fly in the seventh. Back-to-back doubles from Crouch and Pacheco made it 11-3 in the eighth and they’d rally again in the top of the ninth to tack on two more runs.

Izaac Pacheco hits a laser over the center fielder’s head for an RBI double that makes it 11-3 Whitecaps in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/O0s12KwLP9 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 3, 2023

Pacheco: 3-4, R, RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Serretti: 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR, SO

Campos: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 3B, BB, SO

Burhenn (W, 1-1): 5.0 IP, R, 0 ER, 5 H, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: Wednesday is a 12:05 p.m. ET start time. LHP Jack O’Loughlin (0-2, 3.95 ERA) goes for the Whitecaps, while RHP Jared Poland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut with the Sky Carp.

Clearwater Threshers 6, Lakeland Flying Tigers 5 (box)

The teams traded runs early, but the Flying Tigers eventually pulled ahead only to be run down in the eighth as the Threshers came back and held on in the ninth to take this first of six in Clearwater.

Edgardo Ibarra started for the Flygers and had a pretty volatile outing over three innings of work. He struck out six, but also allowed five hits, three walks, and two earned runs.

After Clearwater got a run in the first, Cristian Santana and Adinso Reyes each cracked solo homers in the top of the second inning. Peyton Graham led off the third with a double and scored on an Andrew Jenkins triple to make it 3-1. Ibarra leaked a run in the bottom of the half and it was 3-2 Lakeland.

Jenkins singled home Dom Johnson in the fifth, and Graham singled home Reyes in the sixth. At that point it was 5-2 Lakeland.

Unfortunately the bullpen couldn’t hold it. Cleiverth Perez allowed two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-4 Lakeland, while in the eighth, Connor Holden allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to take the loss.

Jenkins: 2-5, 2 RBI, 3B, 3 SO

Graham: 2-5, R, RBI, 2B, SO

Reyes: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, HR, BB, SO

Ibarra: 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: Game two is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. No starters are announced.