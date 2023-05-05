Tigers 5, Cardinals 4: This one was fun

[insert obligatory reference to 2006 World Series here]

Hello friends, this was a roller coaster ride, so let’s just get into it!

The Tigers got on the board early in the first. Ibanez hit a one-out double, the Baez homered to bring them both home, putting the Tigers up 2-0 right out of the gate.

Haase got a single and stole second, but the Tigers would need to settle for two. Matt Boyd took the mound in the bottom of the inning and had a nice 1-2-3 effort. The second inning was likewise uneventful for both sides.

In the top of the third Vierling singled, then Baez got a one-out single, but it was a TTBDNS situation. Bottom of the inning Boyd gave up a two-out solo home run to Knizner, putting the Cards on the board.

The Tigers weren’t able to make anything happen in the fourth, but the Cardinals certainly were. Goldschmidt started it off with a ground rule double, then Contreras singled, but was able to advance to second and Goldschmidt to third. Arenado then grounded out, but scored Goldschmidt in the process, followed by a Carlson fielder’s choice which scored Contreras, and gave the Cardinals the lead 3-2.

The top of the fifth saw a Rogers double and a Baez walk, but no movement in the box score. Boyd, meanwhile, got back into his groove in the bottom of the fifth for another 1-2-3.

The Tigers’ bats were entirely silent in the top of the sixth, but thankfully the Cardinals didn’t fare much better, collecting only singles from Carlson and Arenado, but no runs scoring. That was the end of the night for Boyd whose final line was 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 HR on 87 pitches. Obvious hiccups aside I wasn’t mad about this one.

The seventh saw some shuffling in the batter's box

, and it ultimately turned out to be for the best. McKinstry walked, then Vierling was hit by a pitch. Greene, who has made his best life choice by letting his beard grow back, hit a perfectly placed double to score both baserunners.

Haase got a two-out walk, and then Torkelson doubled to score Greene, giving the Tigers a 5-3 lead. The bottom of the inning saw duties split between Cisnero and Foley, and it got a little close for comfort with Cisnero, but Foley was able to get the last out.

The Tigers were quiet in the top of the eighth, then Foley continued on in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a single to Arenado, who was then eliminated by a double play. Yepez and DeJong then got back-to-back singles. Then a Nootbar ground rule double scored Yepez. It originally looked like both baserunners would score, but DeJong was sent back to third. A kindness that avoided the tying run scoring, but also signaled the end for Foley. Englert came on and walked Donovan to load the bases. After a VERY challenging battle, Englert was able to get the final out of the inning and leave the baserunners stranded.

Top of the ninth, Vierling walked. Baez got a one-out single, but no runs scored. Onto the bottom of the inning and it was up to Alex “Three Days in a Row” Lange to shut it down. Goldschmidt immediately doubled. Then with two outs later we got to see what happens when you argue strikes, as the Cards watched their manager get ejected, and to be fair the zone did seem a bit unfair, but it happens. The final out of the game was then collected and the Tigers won it.

Final: Tigers 5, Cardinals 4